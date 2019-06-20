Slack CEO explains why the company didn't go public with a traditional IPO

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Slack shares surge 50% over reference price in market debut

Slack pursued an unusual direct listing, meaning it did not have banks underwrite the offering.

CNBC Disruptor 50read more

Slack CEO Butterfield explains why the company didn't go public...

Slack's CEO said that the company didn't want to go public via an IPO so that it could be as transparent and accessible as possible.

Deals and IPOsread more

Oil prices jump more than 5% after Trump says Iran made a 'very...

Oil jumped as much as 6% on Thursday after Iran shot down a U.S. military drone, prompting President Trump to blast Tehran on Twitter.

Energy Commoditiesread more

Chart analysts see more gains for stocks after record highs

For doubters thinking the rally is just a last gasp of the decade-long bull market, chart analysts are here to prove them wrong.

Marketsread more

Asked if US will strike Iran, Trump says 'you'll soon find out'

President Donald Trump on Thursday told reporters that "you'll soon find out" whether the U.S. will strike Iran.

Politicsread more

Shkreli settles case with Retrophin after suing drug firm...

Notorious "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli has reached a settlement with his former biopharmaceutical company Retrophin just weeks ago after he sued two company directors and its...

Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more

Cashin: US economy could be in 'borderline recession' in Q4 if...

"The slowdown in the global economy is reaching this shore," veteran trader Art Cashin says.

Economyread more

These two beaten-down health-care groups could be set to bounce

Health-care stocks have caught a cold this year, but one technical analyst sees the beginnings of a recovery.

Trading Nationread more

Leon Cooperman: Big move higher for stocks could be 'close out...

The billionaire investor believes the stock market is in a "zone of fair value" at current levels.

Marketsread more

Cramer: CEOs who I talk to see economy slowing and they hope the...

"I think there's a deceleration in the economy to the point where the railroads, the airlines, the companies, the lenders are all admitting that there's deceleration," says...

Investingread more

Apple warns in letter to US that tariffs would reduce its...

Apple said in a letter released Thursday that tariffs could hurt its ability to compete globally.

Technologyread more

FDA proposes tighter opioid rules that would make new drugs less...

Under the proposal, drugmakers would have to say whether their drug has "any characteristics that would mitigate the risks of overdose, abuse or the development of addiction."

Health and Scienceread more
Deals and IPOs

Slack CEO explains why the company didn't go public with a traditional IPO

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
Key Points
  • "One of the hopes for a company like us is that there's not too much volatility," Slack CEO Butterfield tells CNBC. 
  • Unlike other debuts this year that followed the usual IPO playbook, Slack will launch through a process known as direct listing.
  • "We are hoping that this model, where there's many sellers and many buyers – supply and demand – we reach a market-clearing price" earlier, the CEO added.
Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield poses for photos outside the New York Stock Exchange before his company's IPO, Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Richard Drew | AP

The CEO of messaging firm Slack said that the company didn't want to go public with a traditional IPO so that it could bypass the closed-door process of raising capital from private investors and hasten its access to the broader public capital market.

"I think there's a lot of investors who are used to a model where they get a small allocation, they wanted a big one. In a direct listing, at least they have an opportunity," Stewart Butterfield said in an interview with CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin on Thursday.

"And I think you saw that with Spotify: Some early institutional investors taking huge positions on day one," he added. "The savings [from direct listing] aren't that great, to be honest. And that's certainly not the motivator."

Wall Street's latest high-profile addition, Slack is a workplace-oriented app designed to ease communication through chat channels, akin to large group messaging. The company hopes to appeal to a variety of companies and usurp email's longstanding reign as the primary method of intra-office chatter.

Unlike other newsy debuts this year that followed the usual IPO playbook like Beyond Meat and Uber, Slack chose to launch through a process known as direct listing. In traditional IPO, new shares are created, underwritten and sold to the public, diluting existing stakeholders. In a direct listing, no new shares are created and are sold on the public market without underwriting and without a lockup period.

Spotify went public on April 3 using a direct listing, at the time representing one of the most prominent companies to so. Corporate law firm Latham & Watkins, which represented the music streaming platform in its direct listing, wrote that Spotify wanted to list with as much transparency, access and price discovery as possible, a sentiment echoed by Slack's chief.

"One of the hopes for a company like us is that there's not too much volatility. And we are hoping that this model, where there's many sellers and many buyers – supply and demand – we reach a market-clearing price a lot earlier," Butterfield said.