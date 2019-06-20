Slack going public in a red-hot IPO market, with a twist

The Slack Technologies application is displayed on an Apple iPhone in an arranged photograph taken in Arlington, Virginia on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Workplace-messaging firm Slack is about to go public in a red-hot IPO market, but it's approach to going public — using a "direct listing" — is slightly different than an IPO.

The "direct listing" method revives some of the same issues and anxieties that came up when Spotify went public using the same method.

But the world is a lot different than when Spotify went public on April 3, 2018.

Direct listings allow a company to go public without involving underwriters — those intermediaries who buy shares from the company or insiders and then sell them to the public. Instead, the shares simply begin trading on an exchange, in this case the NYSE.

Spotify was the first large company to use a direct listing. The worry at that time was simple: direct listings were an untested way to go public. There were two concerns: 1) because direct listings do not have an initial price that is sold to investors, it was not clear where the stock would open, and 2) In a direct listing, most of the shares are immediately available for trading (in Spotify's case, about 96%).

There was effectively no lock-up period. The fear was that insiders would dump the stock en masse on the first day, leading to chaos.