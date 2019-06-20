Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Beyond Meat, PayPal, Slack and more

Health care companies claim they are not threatened by Amazon's potential foray into the space. A recent lawsuit suggests otherwise.Technologyread more
It wasn't supposed to be this way: The 2017 tax cut and aggressive moves toward deregulation were supposed to pull the U.S. economy out of its glacial move higher.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell below 2% for the first time since November 2016 on Wednesday.
Slack pursued an unusual direct listing, meaning it did not have banks underwrite the offering.
President Trump says Iran may not have intentionally downed an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone.
Slack's public market debut on Thursday will generate billions for venture firm Accel and healthy returns for Andreessen Horowitz and Social Capital.
The road to the Fed's policy pivot to lower interest rates began in early May, with a tweet from President Trump on trade.
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on June 20.
Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said in a statement that lawyers for the Trump administration blocked Hicks from answering questions 155 times during the Wednesday hearing.
Jim Cramer says "you'll want to keep some powder dry so you can buy into weakness and get some real bargains."
CNBC analysis using Kensho found that Disney, Verizon and Home Depot were some of the best performing Dow stocks in declining-rate environments.
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Beyond Meat fell 4.52% toward the end of extended trading after news that a consumer group, the Center for Consumer Freedom, launched an ad campaign alleging many plant-based meat products could include traces of toxic chemicals. Breanne Kincaid, the center's research director, told CNBC's "Fast Money" Thursday that some plant-based meat products are exposed to a chemical called Hexane when it is being processed. The group doesn't know if the chemical is used in Beyond Meat's product.
Beyond Meat declined to comment on the campaign. The company is in a mandatory quiet period prior to their quarterly report. The Federal Drug Administration allows Hexane to be present in food under certain conditions.
Shares of PayPal fell 1.27% in extended trading after the digital payments company announced that COO Bill Ready will leave at the end of the year. PayPal hit a new 52-week high during market hours on Thursday. The company said Ready will be pursuing entrepreneurial opportunities.
"Bill will continue to work with key partners and our leadership team until the end of the year," PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said in a statement. "I appreciate his commitment to PayPal and its future."
Slack Technologies continued to climb after hours, gaining 2.62%. The enterprise communications company's stock rose 48.54% intraday following its direct listing and market debut on the New York Stock Exchange.
CrowdStrike slipped 2.14% after hours, bringing the stock down to about $73. The cybersecurity company went public last week, originally pricing its shares at $34. The stock nearly doubled during its first day of trading.