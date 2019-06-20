These stocks — including Home Depot and Verizon — are big winners when rates drop

Slack pursued an unusual direct listing, meaning it did not have banks underwrite the offering.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
President Trump says Iran may not have intentionally downed an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone.Politicsread more
Slack's CEO said that the company didn't want to go public via an IPO so that it could be as transparent and accessible as possible.Deals and IPOsread more
Oil jumped as much as 6% on Thursday after Iran shot down a U.S. military drone, prompting President Trump to blast Tehran on Twitter.Energy Commoditiesread more
If Facebook cut corners in something as basic as the branding of its nascent crypto efforts, this dispute could give ammunition to its many critics.Financeread more
CNBC analysis using Kensho found that Disney, Verizon and Home Depot were some of the best performing Dow stocks in declining-rate environments.Investingread more
For doubters thinking the rally is just a last gasp of the decade-long bull market, chart analysts are here to prove them wrong.Marketsread more
Notorious "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli has reached a settlement with his former biopharmaceutical company Retrophin just weeks ago after he sued two company directors and its...Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
"The slowdown in the global economy is reaching this shore," veteran trader Art Cashin says.Economyread more
Slack's public market debut on Thursday will generate billions for venture firm Accel and healthy returns for Andreessen Horowitz and Social CapitalTechnologyread more
JetBlue is ordering the longest-range Airbus jets to expand service to more European cities.Airlinesread more
The collapse in bond yields has helped lift the stock market to a record high this week. History shows, there are certain stocks that could be the biggest winners from declining rates.
On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled interest rate cuts beginning as early as July. The Fed removed its "patience" approach which sent treasury yields plunging. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, a benchmark for mortgage rates and corporate borrowing, fell below 2% for the first time since November 2016.
For investors looking for an edge in this low rate environment, here are some strategies that have worked well in the past.
CNBC analysis using Kensho, a hedge fund analytics tool, found that the communications sector was the top performing sector in the S&P 500 if you bought when the 10-year yield broke below 2% and then sold when it fell all the way to 1.5%.
The analysis, which looked at trading activity over the last two decades, found that the energy and materials sectors also tend to jump in declining-rate environment, largely because of a weakening dollar caused by the falling rates. Communications stocks are big winners because of their big dividend yields, which get more attractive when fixed income yields decline.
The dollar dropped broadly against its rivals on Thursday and is on track for its biggest two-day drop in a year.
The analysis found that Disney is historically the best performing Dow stock under the same low rate conditions. The media company rose 2.42%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average only rose about 1% while the 10-year yield was between 2% and 1.5%.
Verizon, which has a high dividend of 4.2%, is the second best performing Dow stock when interest rates are falling.
When yields drop, mortgage rates also go down and that means more consumers will refinance. Last week, refinancings jumped a remarkable 47% week to week and 97% annually.
When homeowners have lower monthly mortgage payments, people often pour that money back into their homes in other ways. Foot traffic at home improvement companies like Home Depot rises, boosting the stock.
Home Depot was the second best performing Dow stock during low rate periods, producing double the returns of the overall index.