Amazon shoppers spend more and shop more often if they have one-day shipping, survey says

Top Stories
Top Stories

Chip stocks fall after Commerce Dept bars 5 more Chinese firms

The U.S. Commerce Department has banned five more Chinese companies from buying U.S. components after blacklisting Chinese telecom giant Huawei last month.

S&P 500 little changed as Wall Street wraps up big week of gains

The S&P 500 was little changed on Friday after reaching a fresh record high earlier in the day as Wall Street concludes a week that saw strong gains in equities.

Trump-friendly West Virginia is still waiting on $84 billion...

CNBC interviewed dozens of local executives, state officials and federal lawmakers about where the deal stands. What emerges is a picture of a proposal hastily assembled...

Cramer: 'The real world is much worse than the stock market...

"There is not a single company I've talked to that is going to have a stronger quarter than they did in the past quarter," Cramer says.

Amazon shoppers spend more and shop more often if they have...

The RBC survey data shows why Amazon is spending $800 million this quarter alone to make one-day free shipping the default for its Prime members.

Pence puts off China speech ahead of Trump-Xi talks

The decision came a week ahead of what could be pivotal talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Osaka, Japan about tariffs on...

Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass says the US has more leverage over...

Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass believes the United States now has more leverage over China in trade negotiations than ever before.

JP Morgan is expanding fertility benefits to help LGBTQ employees...

The move is an important one because Wall Street firms tend to follow each other in expanding benefits amid a constant war for talent.

Giant explosion rocks Philadelphia refinery complex

An explosion tears through a Philadelphia gasoline refinery, the East Coast's largest, just as the busy summer driving season was beginning.

One red-hot millennial stock could surge another 50% in the next...

Millennial stocks are looking fly this month, and one name could be on the verge of exploding in the next year.

Trump says 'we were cocked & loaded' but 'in no hurry' to attack...

President Trump says he called off the strike 10 minutes before it was scheduled to happen after a general told him it could result in 150 deaths.

Watch the exact moment of the shocking explosion at a...

Watch a video of the massive fire engulfed a refinery complex in South Philadelphia on Friday morning.

Amazon shoppers spend more and shop more often if they have one-day shipping, survey says

Eugene Kim
Key Points
  • Amazon shoppers who get same-day delivery are likely to spend and shop more on the e-commerce site compared with shoppers who don't get same-day delivery, according to a recent survey by investment firm RBC Capital.
  • The survey data shows why Amazon is heavily investing in faster delivery.
  • Amazon has announced it's spending $800 million this quarter to make one-day free delivery the default for Prime members.
An Amazon Prime package 
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Contributor

Amazon shoppers who get same-day delivery are likely to spend and shop more on the e-commerce site compared with shoppers who don't get same-day delivery, according to a recent survey by investment firm RBC Capital.

The survey data shows why Amazon is heavily investing in shortening delivery time. In April, the company announced that it would spend $800 million this quarter alone to make one-day free shipping the default for its Prime members, down from the current two-day free shipping.

Here are some takeaways from the survey, which covered more than 1,900 people:

  • Higher spending: 48% of same-day delivery customers said they spend over $800 a year on Amazon, compared with 33% of those without the same-day shipping option.
  • More frequent purchases: Same-day delivery users also shop more frequently on Amazon, with 77% of them saying they use Amazon at least two to three times a month versus 50% for customers who don't use same-day delivery.
  • More loyalty: Same-day delivery shoppers also turn out to have a higher intent to spend on Amazon in the next 12 months, while having a much higher satisfaction rate as well.

"The clear takeaway is that with One-Day and Same-Day Delivery, and Prime Now (1-2 hour delivery), Amazon is creating more convenience and greater selection for shoppers, which enhances the value proposition," RBC Capital's Mark Mahaney wrote in a note published Thursday. "The gap between same day delivery customers and other Amazon customers widened across all four categories — spend, purchase frequency, intent of spend, and satisfaction."

The results are largely consistent with RBC's surveys from the past four years, although the percentages of people who say they will spend more and shop more often have increased slightly, while customer satisfaction has trended downward.

Here are the survey results (click to enlarge):

190621 amazon delivery survey KIM


