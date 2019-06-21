Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Caterpillar, Tesla, SeaWorld, & more

Baird said it sees several catalysts which could drive Tesla shares "higher."

"Reiterate Outperform rating and raising price target to $355. We like the set-up for the balance of the year, as we think expectations have overshot to the negative and we believe there are several catalysts upcoming which could drive shares higher (beginning with the upcoming delivery release). Additionally, we have noticed bear arguments have preemptively shifted from demand to profitability. A solid Q2 delivery announcement could set up a positive cash flow quarter and set the stage for share appreciation in 2H:19."