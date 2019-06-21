Viagra for women? FDA approves an injection to boost women's sex drive

This week was chalk full of milestones as a Fed meeting and tensions in the Middle East sent shockwaves across financial markets.Marketsread more
"I literally do not have a company that is having a better quarter," Cramer said.Investingread more
An executive board led by Apple marketing SVP Phil Schiller meets every week to discuss controversial apps or other iPhone software programs that may infringe Apple's App...Technologyread more
Trading volume soared to 1,293,459 million contracts Wednesday, the same day the Federal Open Market Committee voted to keep rates unchanged.Marketsread more
CNBC interviewed dozens of local executives, state officials and federal lawmakers about where the deal stands. What emerges is a picture of a proposal hastily assembled...Politicsread more
President Trump says he called off the strike 10 minutes before it was scheduled to happen after a general told him it could result in 150 deaths.Politicsread more
Andrew Weissmann, a leading prosecutor on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, has a deal with Random House to write a book, The New York Times reported.Politicsread more
Trump is expected to pick Esper for Defense secretary after acting Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan withdrew from consideration for the job.Politicsread more
GE's smart bulb reset video shows how silly smart homes can be, when you need to reset your light bulbs.Technologyread more
Encore Boston Harbor opens on Sunday. It is one of the most expensive buildings in the world.Liferead more
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Vyleesi, an injection designed to heighten women's sex drive.Pharmaceuticalsread more
The drug is the second medication of its kind to win FDA approval, following Sprout Pharmaceuticals' Addyi pill, which was cleared in 2015 and stemmed controversy over whether a reduced sex drive in women is considered a health condition or mental issue.
The newly approved drug, bremelanotide, will be marketed under the name Vyleesi and is an injection meant to increase women's libido. It is developed by Palatin Technologies, which granted exclusive licensing rights to Amag Pharmaceuticals.
Unlike Viagra, which directs blood flow to men's genitals, Palatin said Vyleesi works by activating pathways in the brain that are involved in the body's sexual responses. The drug is self-administered through an auto-injector 45 minutes before having sex.
Palatin is set to receive up to $300 million from its deal with Amag if the drug meets certain sales milestones. Palatin will also collect $60 million now that the FDA approved Vyleesi.
Palatin says Vyleesi has undergone more than 30 clinical trials with over 2,500 people. The company said phase 3 studies "confirm the effectiveness" of the drug as a treatment for pre-menopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder. The full trial results have not been made available.
The disorder is a condition in which women lose interest in sex. Experts estimate one in ten women live with the condition.
Vyleesi will join Addyi in women's small list of drug options that can boost their libido. Though the Addyi pill, which is taken daily and cannot be consumed with alcohol, was rejected twice by the FDA before winning approval.