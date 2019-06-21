One red-hot millennial stock could surge another 50% in the next year, investor says

Millennial stocks are turning up this month.

Trendy names such as GrubHub, Starbucks, Snap and Canada Goose are soaring 10% or more in June, even outperforming the S&P 500's solid 7% rally.

One of those companies is on the verge of exploding in the next year, said Mark Tepper, president of Strategic Wealth Partners.

"We're going with GrubHub," Tepper said Thursday on CNBC's "Trading Nation. " "Consumer behaviors are changing, they're changing quickly. Millennials are becoming a bigger and bigger part of this economy so you really have to pay attention to all their behaviors and spending habits and play those trends."

Nearly two-thirds of 18- to 29-year-olds and half of those aged 30 to 44 have used a food delivery website or app over a three-month period, according to marketing and public relations firm Zion & Zion. Those surveyed picked GrubHub as the service used most often, followed closely by UberEats.

"This is your typical 'growth at a reasonable price' stock. Their restaurant network continues to grow — in the 50 largest cities they work with that's up 23% year over year," said Tepper. "They've shown they can actually execute and I think there's 50% upside here over the next year."

A 50% surge would take GrubHub close to $108. It last traded at that level in October. It remains more than 50% below its September record high.

Todd Gordon, founder of TradingAnalysis.com, has his eye on a different contemporary stock.

"Starbucks is actually the largest holding in my portfolio," said Gordon. "I need to rebalance a little bit lower just because it's had such an amazing run here. ... It's an amazing push up."

Shares of the coffee giant have rallied more than 30% in 2019, its best year since 2015. It hit a record high Thursday, its 38th all-time high of the year.

Gordon said Starbucks faces its next technical test at resistance around $90 to $95. It would need to rally 6% to reach the bottom of that range.

"I'm going to continue to hold, collect that dividend," added Gordon.

Disclosure: Strategic Wealth Partners owns shares of GrubHub. Gordon owns shares of Starbucks.

Disclaimer