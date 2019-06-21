The new 'Harry Potter' game from the makers of 'Pokemon GO' becomes a new billion-dollar opportunity

Niantic, the company that built the hit game "Pokemon GO," launched its new game this week based on another popular franchise.

It's called "Harry Potter: Wizard's Unite" and, like "Pokemon GO," the game uses augmented reality to place digital objects, such as monsters and popular characters from the "Harry Potter" books, into the real world.

It's a big next step for Niantic, which spun off from Google's parent company Alphabet and, earlier this year, raised an additional $245 million at a $4 billion valuation. Niantic is said to have generated nearly $2 billion from "Pokemon GO" in its first two years, according to research from Sensor Tower. With a potential new big hit on Niantic's hands, "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" is a game to watch.

"Harry Potter: Wizard's Unite" is free to play and is available on both iOS and Android, which means pretty much anyone with a phone can play it. And like "Pokemon GO, "Niantic stands to make money off of in-game items that players can buy, which range in price from $1.69 to $34.99.

The game appears to be an early success, too. It already has more than 500 positive reviews with an average score above four stars on the Apple App Store, and gamers everywhere are talking about it. I decided to give it a quick spin to see what it's like.