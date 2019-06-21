The worldwide helium shortage affects everything from MRIs to rockets — here's why

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Chip stocks fall after Commerce Dept bars 5 more Chinese firms

The U.S. Commerce Department has banned five more Chinese companies from buying U.S. components after blacklisting Chinese telecom giant Huawei last month.

Marketsread more

S&P 500 little changed as Wall Street wraps up big week of gains

The S&P 500 was little changed on Friday after reaching a fresh record high earlier in the day as Wall Street concludes a week that saw strong gains in equities.

US Marketsread more

Trump-friendly West Virginia is still waiting on $84 billion...

CNBC interviewed dozens of local executives, state officials and federal lawmakers about where the deal stands. What emerges is a picture of a proposal hastily assembled...

Politicsread more

Mueller prosecutor Weissmann gets Trump Russia probe book deal:...

Andrew Weissmann, a leading prosecutor on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, has a deal with Random House to write a book, The New York Times reported.

Politicsread more

Dressbarn announces first store closures as part of plan to shut...

Parent company Ascena Retail Group announced in May it planned to wind down Dressbarn and ultimately shut all 650 or so of the women's clothing stores in order to focus on its...

Retailread more

This video perfectly captures why 'smart' homes have never caught...

GE's smart bulb reset video shows how silly smart homes can be when you need to reset your light bulbs.

Technologyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Korn Ferry, Beyond Meat,...

Check out the companies making headlines midday Friday.

Marketsread more

Cramer: 'The real world is much worse than the stock market...

"I literally do not have a company that is having a better quarter," Cramer said.

Investingread more

Amazon shoppers spend more and shop more often if they have...

The RBC survey data shows why Amazon is spending $800 million this quarter alone to make one-day free shipping the default for its Prime members.

Technologyread more

Pence puts off China speech ahead of Trump-Xi talks

The decision came a week ahead of what could be pivotal talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Osaka, Japan about tariffs on...

Politicsread more

Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass says the US has more leverage over...

Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass believes the United States now has more leverage over China in trade negotiations than ever before.

Hedge Fundsread more

JP Morgan is expanding fertility benefits to help LGBTQ employees...

The move is an important one because Wall Street firms tend to follow each other in expanding benefits amid a constant war for talent.

Financeread more
Energy

The worldwide helium shortage affects everything from MRIs to rockets — here's why

Carmin Chappell
Jordan Smith
VIDEO5:3205:32
The world's helium supplies are running dangerously low – Here's why
The Bottom Line

What do balloons, MRIs and rockets all have in common? They all rely on helium — and the global market for the noble gas has been deflating for years.

Helium is the second-most abundant element in the known universe, but it's hard to capture on Earth because of how easily it floats out of the atmosphere and into space.

Oil companies harvest helium trapped deep beneath the Earth's surface, in natural gas chambers. Radioactive decay causes uranium rock to disperse helium into natural gas chambers over millions of years. It's a slow process, and finding the helium can be even more challenging.

Almost every known helium reserve on the planet was discovered by accident, and the helium was merely a byproduct of natural gas harvesting.

The United States has been the largest producer of helium since 1925, thanks to a massive reserve found across Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas — fittingly named the Federal Helium Reserve. But that's set to close down production in 2021, and scientists are looking for new reserves to replace it.

Watch the video above to learn more about shortage hitting the earth's helium supply.