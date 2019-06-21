Italian PM optimistic the country can avoid disciplinary procedure from Brussels

Military planes and ships were getting ready to attack Iranian targets when the strike was called off on Thursday night, The New York Times reported.Defenseread more
Gold prices gained for a second day in a row on Friday, touching levels not seen in almost 6 years.Metalsread more
Escalating tensions prompted the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to issue an emergency order to its carriers on Thursday.Airlinesread more
CNBC interviewed dozens of local executives, state officials and federal lawmakers about where the deal stands. What emerges is a picture of a proposal hastily assembled...Politicsread more
Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated rapidly after an American drone was shot down by Iranian forces in the Middle East on Thursday — but experts are not...Defenseread more
Huawei — which owns critical patents used by U.S. companies — has hinted it could extract more royalties.Technologyread more
Health-care companies claim they are not threatened by Amazon's potential foray into the space. A recent lawsuit suggests otherwise.Technologyread more
It wasn't supposed to be this way: The 2017 tax cut and aggressive moves toward deregulation were supposed to pull the U.S. economy out of its glacial move higher.Economyread more
These soft skills will be highly important to the global workforce going forward, said LinkedIn's vice president for talent and learning solutions in Asia Pacific.Get Aheadread more
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell below 2% for the first time since November 2016 on Wednesday.Bondsread more
Investors are expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in the coming months to boost the American economy.US Economyread more
Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte told CNBC he was optimistic about the possibility that the European Commission would not pursue an excessive deficit procedure (EDP) - against his government for the continued high levels of Italian sovereign debt.
Italy wrote a letter to the EU's executive branch earlier this week insisting that Rome would respect and abide by current fiscal rules that form part of a treaty agreement known as the growth and stability pact.
But the Italian premier said the missive contained a pledge to try and alter that framework to help support an Italian economy that has long lagged behind most of its European peers.
"The letter contained a very clear political message," Conte told journalists as he arrived in Brussels for a meeting of the EU's 28 top political leaders. "At the moment we have a growth and stability pact, which is more about stability and less about growth, and we need to upend these rules."
Rome's debt to GDP ratio is amongst the highest in the world, and the second highest in Europe after Greece. In April this year, Rome and Brussels agreed that the debt had risen in 2018 to 132.2%, and had moved even further above the 60% level required by the pact.
In early June, the Commission released a review of Italy's compliance, which examined the country's spending plans and debt reduction efforts.
It highlighted that over the next two years Italian and European forecasts for this number could diverge significantly, with the country's Finance Minister Giovanni Tria's ministry in Rome projecting the figure to fall by 2020 to 131.3%, while the Commission predicts it will have risen "more markedly" to 135.2%.
Italy's apparent failure to meet debt reduction targets was, the Commission insisted in its June review, "evidence of a prima facie existence" of an excessive deficit.
But it is Italy's deficit to GDP ratio that has provoked some of the greatest consternation, among both European policymakers and investors, and the Commission said that without changes to government policy the deficit to GDP ratio limit of 3% could also be exceeded by 2020, in contravention of euro zone rules.
These numbers - both recorded and projected - taken together with several other "aggravating" factors meant, the Commission concluded, that a "debt-based EDP is thus warranted."
Italy's deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who heads the euro skeptic Lega party, has repeatedly railed against fiscal restrictions and told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera this week that he would resign unless he could push through tax cuts worth at least 10 billion euros ($11 billion).
But both his prime minister and finance minister have struck a far more emollient tone towards Brussels in recent weeks, as the extended and occasionally bureaucratic EDP grinds closer to a resolution.
The Commission could meet as soon as June 25 to decide whether to increase its scrutiny on Italian finances, in a process that could ultimately lead to multi-billion dollar fines against Italy, if the country does not take action to correct its finances. However, Conte's recently received letter may require more time to be analyzed and so the decision could be delayed another week until July 2.
"It is not decided yet," a Commission spokesperson said of the final date.
If the Commission does pursue an EDP, it would require European finance ministers to approve and move it forward at their next meeting in the second week of July.