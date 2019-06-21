Elon Musk's flamethrower incenses New York lawmakers. State Senate passes bill banning the weapon

An attendee stands for a photograph while operating a Boring Co. flamethrower during the company's Not-a-Flamethrower Party outside of the Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) headquarters in Hawthorne, California, U.S., on Saturday, June 9, 2018.

The New York State Senate passed a bill earlier this month that would make the possession of a flamethrower for recreational activities a felony, with an eye toward outlawing the one made by Elon Musk's Boring Co.

Musk's company sold all 20,000 units of its $500 flamethrowers in less than a week last year, drawing the ire of lawmakers in New York and elsewhere.,

"Elon Musk's Boring Company released a new flamethrower which sold out of all 20,000 within days, without any concern to the training of the purchasers or their reasons for buying. Allowing the general public to access this type of machine is extremely problematic," New York lawmakers said in justifying the legislation. "These dangerous devices should not be sold to civilians, and use needs to be restricted to trained professionals."

CEO Musk, who also runs electric car company Tesla, said Boring Co. renamed it "not-a-flamethrower" to avoid regulatory rules that prohibit the transport of anything called a flamethrower.

The Boring Company did not respond to requests for comment. The bill would make possessing a flamethrower a Class E felony, which carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison.