Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Caterpillar, CarMax, Medtronic, Red Hat & more

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
CNBC interviewed dozens of local executives, state officials and federal lawmakers about where the deal stands. What emerges is a picture of a proposal hastily assembled...Politicsread more
Watch a video of the massive fire engulfed a refinery complex in South Philadelphia on Friday morning.Energyread more
The attacks were approved in retaliation to to Iran shooting down an unmanned American spy drone, and officials were still expecting the operation to go ahead as late as 7...Defenseread more
Work-messaging app Slack is the latest tech unicorn to charge Wall Street this year. Three experts lay out what comes next for the stock.Trading Nationread more
Billed as a community that bands together to crowdfund the payoff of people's student debt, the Givling app has attracted a large and loyal following of borrowers hoping for...Personal Financeread more
In a statement Friday, Bullard explained his vote against the Federal Open Market Committee's decision to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged.The Fedread more
Airbus caps a relatively low-key Paris Air Show with more than twice as many orders as Boeing.Paris Air Showread more
Gold prices steadied after shooting up to a near six-year high on Friday, surpassing the key $1,400 level.Metalsread more
Escalating tensions prompted the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to issue an emergency order to its carriers on Thursday.Airlinesread more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:
Caterpillar – Atlantic Equities downgraded the heavy equipment maker to "underweight" from "neutral," citing expectations of weaker macroeconomic growth.
CarMax – The vehicle retailer reported quarterly profit of $1.59 per share, beating estimates by 10 cents a share. Revenue also exceeded Wall Street forecasts. Comparable-dealership sales were up 9.5% from a year earlier.
Medtronic – The medical device maker raised its quarterly dividend to 54 cents per share from 50 cents a share.
Red Hat – Red Hat earned an adjusted $1 per share for its fiscal first quarter, 14 cents a share above consensus estimates. The open-source software distributor also saw revenue come in above forecasts, thanks in part to subscription growth. Red Hat is in the process of being acquired by IBM.
Canopy Growth – Canopy Growth reported a wider-than-expected loss for its latest quarter, although the cannabis producer's revenue beat analyst estimates. Its sales were helped by increased production capacity as well as moves to boost its retail operations following Canada's legalization of recreational marijuana use.
Korn Ferry – Korn Ferry matched analyst estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 88 cents per share, but the consulting firm's revenue was short of forecasts. Korn Ferry also gave a current-quarter earnings outlook that is largely below consensus estimates.
Chevron, Phillips 66 – Chevron Phillips Chemical, a joint venture of Chevron and Phillips 66, offered to acquire Nova Chemicals for more than $15 billion including debt, according to a Reuters report. Nova is owned by Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment, which has been exploring a sale of Nova since the beginning of the year.
UnitedHealth – UnitedHealth has reportedly agreed to buy privately held payment processing firm Equian for about $3.2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Wall Street Journal. The paper said the health insurer would likely merge Equian into its Optum health services arm.
Delta Air Lines – Delta bought a 4.3% stake in the parent company of Korean Air Lines, and said it would like to increase that stake to 10% Korean Air has had a joint venture with Delta since last year.
T-Mobile US – T-Mobile is not as close to selling assets to Dish Network as many think, according to a report in the New York Post. T-Mobile is seeking to sell assets to win approval for its deal to buy rival Sprint.
LabCorp – LabCorp was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Deutsche Bank, on increasing optimism about positive contributions from the medical lab operator's Covance contract research unit.