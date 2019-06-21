Traders this week bet on a Fed rate cut in record-setting numbers

The U.S. Commerce Department has banned five more Chinese companies from buying U.S. components after blacklisting Chinese telecom giant Huawei last month.Marketsread more
"I literally do not have a company that is having a better quarter," Cramer said.Investingread more
CNBC interviewed dozens of local executives, state officials and federal lawmakers about where the deal stands. What emerges is a picture of a proposal hastily assembled...Politicsread more
President Trump says he called off the strike 10 minutes before it was scheduled to happen after a general told him it could result in 150 deaths.Politicsread more
Gas prices at the pump should rise for East Coast drivers after a massive explosion affected operations at a Philadelphia refining complex.Market Insiderread more
Andrew Weissmann, a leading prosecutor on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, has a deal with Random House to write a book, The New York Times reported.Politicsread more
GE's smart bulb reset video shows how silly smart homes can be when you need to reset your light bulbs.Technologyread more
Parent company Ascena Retail Group announced in May it planned to wind down Dressbarn and ultimately shut all 650 or so of the women's clothing stores in order to focus on its...Retailread more
The RBC survey data shows why Amazon is spending $800 million this quarter alone to make one-day free shipping the default for its Prime members.Technologyread more
The S&P 500 was little changed on Friday after reaching a fresh record high earlier in the day as Wall Street concludes a week that saw strong gains in equities.US Marketsread more
Traders in the fed funds futures market made bets in record numbers this week, with the bulk of the money looking for the central bank to cut interest rates aggressively in the months ahead.
Trading volume soared to 1,293,459 million contracts Wednesday, the same day the Federal Open Market Committee voted 9-1 to keep its benchmark interest rate in a target range between 2.25% and 2.5%. However, the post-meeting statement and forecasting materials pointed to a possible cut ahead and traders cemented positions.
Traders already had been expressing strong conviction the Fed would be easing at future meetings, but that sentiment got even stronger following the meeting. The market now sees a 100% chance of a rate cut at the July 30-31 meeting, up from 85% a week ago and just 15% a month ago. For the full year, the expectation for three cuts is 66%, up from 59% a week ago and a mere 4% last month.
The record Wednesday was part of bustling week at the CME, the principal forum for traders who look to peg where the Fed is heading next with rates. Market participants watch the trading activity, and the CME's probability calculations on its FedWatch tool, for indications of how traders see the likelihood of Fed rate moves.
Normal volume on the exchange during 2019 has been 354,057 contracts, a 24% increase from a year ago. Average daily volume for June has been 681,080, a surge of 146% over June 2018.
Fed days, or when the central bank concludes its traditionally two-day policy meetings, generally fetch big activity at the CME, but this year has been even more pronounced. Typical volume on Fed days this year has seen 724,450 contracts traded, or 104% more than the normal day and 54% more than a year ago.
This week's volume was tracking above 3.5 million contracts as of mid-afternoon Friday, easily outpacing the best week ever back in May 2018, which had held the biggest single-day record at 1.19 million contracts.
—Charts courtesy of CME Group
The fed funds futures market is often derided as an inaccurate barometer of what to expect from the Fed because it is considered thinly traded and relatively illiquid. However, the big volumes of late challenge that idea.