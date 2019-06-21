We went inside Samsung's global headquarters in South Korea. Here's what we saw

Samsung is one of the world's largest companies, with more than 320,000 employees worldwide.

Its business units span from microwaves and laptops to shipping and insurance.

Samsung is commonly known to many for its smartphones and despite challenges it has faced (exploding smartphone batteries and its foldable phone flop which resulted in the company halting its launch), Samsung remains the world's most popular smartphone.

In the first quarter of 2019, Samsung shipped 71.9 million smartphone units, compared to Huawei and Apple, which shipped 59.1 million and 36.4 million, respectively, according to IDC.

CNBC was granted rare access to film three of its campuses in and around the city of Seoul.