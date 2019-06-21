We went inside Samsung's global headquarters in South Korea. Here's what we saw

Military planes and ships were getting ready to attack Iranian targets when the strike was called off on Thursday night, The New York Times reported.Defenseread more
Gold prices gained for a second day in a row on Friday, touching levels not seen in almost 6 years.Metalsread more
Escalating tensions prompted the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to issue an emergency order to its carriers on Thursday.Airlinesread more
CNBC interviewed dozens of local executives, state officials and federal lawmakers about where the deal stands. What emerges is a picture of a proposal hastily assembled...Politicsread more
Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated rapidly after an American drone was shot down by Iranian forces in the Middle East on Thursday — but experts are not...Defenseread more
Huawei — which owns critical patents used by U.S. companies — has hinted it could extract more royalties.Technologyread more
Health-care companies claim they are not threatened by Amazon's potential foray into the space. A recent lawsuit suggests otherwise.Technologyread more
It wasn't supposed to be this way: The 2017 tax cut and aggressive moves toward deregulation were supposed to pull the U.S. economy out of its glacial move higher.Economyread more
These soft skills will be highly important to the global workforce going forward, said LinkedIn's vice president for talent and learning solutions in Asia Pacific.Get Aheadread more
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell below 2% for the first time since November 2016 on Wednesday.Bondsread more
Investors are expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in the coming months to boost the American economy.US Economyread more
Samsung is one of the world's largest companies, with more than 320,000 employees worldwide.
Its business units span from microwaves and laptops to shipping and insurance.
Samsung is commonly known to many for its smartphones and despite challenges it has faced (exploding smartphone batteries and its foldable phone flop which resulted in the company halting its launch), Samsung remains the world's most popular smartphone.
In the first quarter of 2019, Samsung shipped 71.9 million smartphone units, compared to Huawei and Apple, which shipped 59.1 million and 36.4 million, respectively, according to IDC.
CNBC was granted rare access to film three of its campuses in and around the city of Seoul.
Employee count: 32,000
Samsung Digital City is home to the company's electronics unit which is responsible for mobile devices, TV's and household appliances.
There's also what's called Samsung 5G City, which consists of an outdoor park where the company tests 5G network equipment which is currently being deployed to telecom providers including in South Korea and the U.S.
The sprawling campus includes cafeterias where employees eat for free, a massive gym and includes international food and beverage outlets such as Dunkin Donuts.
While security is tight and heavily guarded, Samsung Innovation Museum is open to the public and pays homage to the history of Samsung, along with the general history of technology products.
Employee count: 40,000
The campuses of Samsung Nano City are so massive, it includes 12 employee cafeterias. It's home to where its semiconductor chips are made.
Employee count: 3,800
Samsung said more than 65,000 of its employees are dedicated to conducting research and development, which is the equivalent to around 20 percent of its global workforce.
To encourage creativity amongst staff, its Seoul R&D campus hosts a multi-story library where designers and employees can come to brainstorm and find inspiration amidst books and magazines.
The campus is also home to Samsung's Sound Lab, which features music equipment and voice booths where the voice of Samsung's smartphone virtual assistant, Bixby is recorded.
It's also where sounds are created for many of its household appliances, such as the sound a smartphone makes once it's plugged into an electrical outlet or the sound a refrigerator makes after its door has been open for too long.