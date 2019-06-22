Oil tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz requires an 'international response,' US envoy to Iran says

The international community must do more to ensure maritime security in the world's busiest transit lane for seaborne oil shipments, according to the U.S. special representative to Iran.

Six oil tankers and a U.S. spy drone have been attacked since May either in, or near, the Strait of Hormuz. The flurry of attacks has escalated tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

"Iran has been engaging in these attacks that affect many countries around the world. This is not limited to the United States, Saudi and the UAE. I think what is required is an international response," U.S. envoy to Iran Brian Hook told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.