Oil tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz requires an 'international response,' US envoy to Iran says

U.S. special representative to Iran, Brian Hook, told CNBC on Saturday that the U.S. is going to increase sanctions on Iran.Politicsread more
His comments come after a series of rapid escalations between Washington and Tehran.World Politicsread more
The central bank could end the reduction of its balance sheet ahead of schedule, a move that would add further monetary stimulus to the U.S. economy.Economyread more
Six oil tankers and a U.S. spy drone have been attacked since May either in, or near, the Strait of Hormuz.World Politicsread more
This week was chalk full of milestones as a Fed meeting and tensions in the Middle East sent shockwaves across financial markets.Marketsread more
The president spoke in an exclusive interview with NBC's Chuck Todd for "Meet the Press."Politicsread more
An executive board led by Apple marketing SVP Phil Schiller meets every week to discuss controversial apps or other iPhone software programs that may infringe Apple's App...Technologyread more
"I literally do not have a company that is having a better quarter," Cramer said.Investingread more
Nike is the biggest sneaker maker in the U.S., putting it ahead of rivals Adidas and Under Armour. Its dominance in sports retail is undeniable. But what comes with being the...Retailread more
All three have been taking part in fundraising events in some of the bigger coastal cities, including New York, Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco, where many influential...2020 Electionsread more
The international community must do more to ensure maritime security in the world's busiest transit lane for seaborne oil shipments, according to the U.S. special representative to Iran.
Six oil tankers and a U.S. spy drone have been attacked since May either in, or near, the Strait of Hormuz. The flurry of attacks has escalated tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
"Iran has been engaging in these attacks that affect many countries around the world. This is not limited to the United States, Saudi and the UAE. I think what is required is an international response," U.S. envoy to Iran Brian Hook told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
"So much of the oil that goes through the Strait of Hormuz finds its way to Asia and so it is not just the region that is a stakeholder," Hook said.
The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow channel situated between the borders of Iran and Oman, accounts for approximately 30% of the world's seaborne oil traffic. It is seen as one of the most important waterways in the world, linking crude producers in the Middle East with key markets in the rest of the world.
Attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman last week and on four tankers off the United Arab Emirates in mid-May, both near the Strait of Hormuz, has ratcheted up concern about the prospect of a military confrontation.
Washington blames Iran for the attacks and almost launched a retaliatory strike on Thursday. Iran has denied it had been behind the naval attacks but said it downed the unmanned American drone after it had violated Iranian airspace.
The U.S. claims the drone was operating over international waters.
"We think that there is an opportunity for countries to play a role contributing to maritime security so that we can deter any future attacks by Iran on oil tankers," Hook said.
Tensions have spiked between the U.S. and Iran since President Donald Trump's administration withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and reinstated sweeping sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
A.P. Moller-Maersk, the world's largest shipping firm, said Thursday that it had changed the route its ships sail through the Strait of Hormuz, citing safety concerns amid a series of rapid escalations between the U.S. and Iran.