Politics

Trump reportedly approved cyber strike to knock out Iranian computers that control missile launches

Shawn M. Carter@shawncarterm
Key Points
  • The cyber strike came days after the Iranian forces reportedly shot down an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone.
  • While the operation was said to cripple Iranian military command and control systems, it did not involve loss of life.
  • In April, the United States designated the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization.
President Donald J. Trump participates in a working lunch with governors on workforce freedom and mobility in the Cabinet Room at the White House on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Jabin Botsford | The Washington Post | Getty Images

President Donald Trump reportedly approved a cyber strike that disabled Iranian computer systems, after the country shot down an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone, according to a new report in Washington Post. The systems were used to control rocket and missile launches.

The strike, carried out against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, was launched Thursday but had been in the works for some time, according to the Post, which also noted that the Pentagon proposed launching the assault earlier this month after Iran's alleged attacks on two U.S. oil tankers.

The operation was said to cripple Iranian military command and control systems but did not involve loss of life. It was the first offensive show of force since the U.S. Cyber Command, part of the U.S. Department of Defense, was elevated to a full combatant command in May.

In April, the United States designated the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization in response to its destabilizing behavior in the Middle East. And Iranian cyber forces have tried to carry out hacks against the U.S. Navy for the last few years.

Read the full story in The Washington Post