Trump reportedly approved cyber strike to knock out Iranian computers that control missile launches

Trump's comments come after he called off strikes against the Islamic Republic this week over concerns that a military response would kill scores of people.Politicsread more
The central bank could end the reduction of its balance sheet ahead of schedule, a move that would add further monetary stimulus to the U.S. economy.Economyread more
His comments come after a series of rapid escalations between Washington and Tehran.World Politicsread more
An executive board led by Apple marketing SVP Phil Schiller meets every week to discuss controversial apps or other iPhone software programs that may infringe Apple's App...Technologyread more
Carbon Engineering wants to address climate change by capturing and removing carbon dioxide straight from the air, but many question whether partnering with oil and gas...Technologyread more
"Trust the market. It wants a lot of rate cuts," Bianco Research's James Bianco says.Trading Nationread more
Billed as a community that bands together to crowdfund the payoff of people's student debt, the Givling app has attracted a large and loyal following of borrowers hoping for...Personal Financeread more
The president said he wanted lawmakers to fix what he described as "asylum and loophole problems" at the southern border.Politicsread more
Six oil tankers and a U.S. spy drone have been attacked since May either in, or near, the Strait of Hormuz.World Politicsread more
All three have been taking part in fundraising events in some of the bigger coastal cities, including New York, Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco, where many influential...2020 Electionsread more
President Donald Trump reportedly approved a cyber strike that disabled Iranian computer systems, after the country shot down an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone, according to a new report in Washington Post. The systems were used to control rocket and missile launches.
The strike, carried out against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, was launched Thursday but had been in the works for some time, according to the Post, which also noted that the Pentagon proposed launching the assault earlier this month after Iran's alleged attacks on two U.S. oil tankers.
The operation was said to cripple Iranian military command and control systems but did not involve loss of life. It was the first offensive show of force since the U.S. Cyber Command, part of the U.S. Department of Defense, was elevated to a full combatant command in May.
In April, the United States designated the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization in response to its destabilizing behavior in the Middle East. And Iranian cyber forces have tried to carry out hacks against the U.S. Navy for the last few years.