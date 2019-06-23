CNBC Senior Vice President: Angi Seitzer

Angi Seitzer joined CNBC as Senior Vice President of Human Resources in December 2016, responsible for leading CNBC HR across the globe.

Prior to CNBC, Seitzer was the HR Integration Leader at the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, providing strategic direction on all aspects of the DreamWorks Animation acquisition by overseeing a team of HR professionals from Comcast, NBCUniversal, DreamWorks and PwC.

Previously, Seitzer worked with the NBC Sports Regional Networks, where she was Vice President of Human Resources. Seitzer began her NBCUniversal career in 2007, holding a variety of HR positions across the company.

From 2011 to 2013, Seitzer was the Global HR Director, Global Brand Marketing and Insights & Marketing Intelligence for Avon. There, she was tasked with strategically partnering with the company's Global Chief Marketing Officer and marketing leaders to support an organization of 700 employees across more than 70 countries.

Seitzer began her career at IBM, where she held numerous HR roles and worked in Shanghai, China, for two years as an HR generalist, top talent leader and learning operations manager.

Seitzer holds a BSBA in Human Resources from Xavier University.