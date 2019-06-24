Analysts say this hot online company can compete with Amazon and will help others to do so too

There's an up and coming company you may not know much about that's gearing up to compete with Amazon in a big way... and Wall Street analysts' believe it has a fighting chance.

Last week, Canada-based Shopify unveiled its "shopper fulfillment network" a new service that will allow third-party merchants to better compete with Amazon on delivery times. Analysts cheered the move and the stock jumped 7% last week, adding to its already big gains on the year.

Shopify is a platform that helps merchants and brands create an online store, manage products, payments and shipping. With this new launch, it's now acquiring warehouses in various parts around the U.S. and Canada and integrating AI in order to get customers their goods more quickly and easily.

"Similar to how Amazon built its fulfillment center network over the years to support Amazon Prime two-day (and now one-day) shipping, we also expect Shopify Fulfillment Network to grow and improve the value proposition for merchants significantly," Barclays said in a note to clients. The firm increased their price target to $310 from $225.

Consumer packaged goods is one area where Shopify can thrive, according to analysts at Rosenblatt. This allows a business to take its product "direct-to-consumer" and avoid competition with the likes of Amazon and Walmart.

"Consumer packaged brands have long been squeezed on the margin (pun intended) by Amazon and Walmart, and are increasingly being boxed out by their private label ambitions," Rosenblatt said. The firm also called it an, "unpenetrated opportunity."

"Management showed yet another ace up its sleeve with its announced Shopify Fulfillment Network."

This will also help ease merchant fears about Amazon doing a so-called "white labeling" of products as well, say analysts at Summit Insights. White labeling is when a company sells goods under its own brand but removes the logo or brand of the maker of the product.

"Merchants have expressed reservations when doing business on Amazon's platform including concerns of Amazon white labeling their own product to compete," Summit Insights said. "With SHOP's fulfilment Network, we see merchants eagerly exploring this alternative to their worst retail nightmare."

"This is big: Amazon alternative," they said.

Here's what analysts are saying about Shopify: