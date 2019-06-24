Bill Gates: If I were starting a company today, it would use AI to teach computers how to read

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Bernie Sanders plans to end $1.6 trillion of student debt with a...

Sen. Bernie Sanders announced a plan Monday to forgive the country's $1.6 trillion outstanding student loan tab, intensifying the higher education policy debate in the 2020...

Personal Financeread more

Trump slaps 'hard-hitting' sanctions on Iran over drone shootdown

"We do not seek conflict with Iran or any other country," Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office.

Politicsread more

Company earnings look like they will keep sliding through the...

While earnings usually come in substantially ahead of expectations — as much as 4 or 5 percentage points is not unusual — the downward direction in the outlook doesn't speak...

Earningsread more

Monday was a terrible day for 2019 tech IPOs: Zoom and Beyond...

Tech's hottest IPOs of the year, including Beyond Meat and Zoom, dropped on Monday, falling more than the broader market.

Technologyread more

Bill Gates says letting Android win mobile was his 'biggest...

"We missed being the dominant mobile operating system by a very tiny amount. We were distracted during our antitrust trial. We didn't assign the best people to do the work,"...

Technologyread more

UnitedHealth acquires PatientsLikeMe after CFIUS review forced...

PatientsLikeMe was bought by UnitedHealth following a review by Trump's Treasury Department, which scrutinized the start-up because it's backed by Chinese cash.

Technologyread more

Energy, one of June's hottest sectors, may be running out of...

Some traders think the energy rally is about to wane, despite the sector being one of June's big winners.

ETF Edgeread more

Goldman Sachs says low volatility stocks will outperform after a...

Stocks with this one feature are poised to crush the market after a rate cut, according to Goldman Sachs.

Marketsread more

Woman stranded alone on Toronto tarmac after falling asleep on...

An Air Canada passenger traveling to Toronto from a weekend in Quebec City found herself stranded alone on the tarmac and in the dark, in what she described as a "nightmare."

Airlinesread more

Victoria's Secret opened the door for swim brands such as Andie...

When Victoria's Secret exited the swimsuit business in 2016, it opened the floodgates for start-ups to conquer that market.

Retailread more

Analysts say Shopify can compete with Amazon

Shopify debuts a new network to help it compete with Amazon.

Marketsread more

Tickets for 'Avengers: Endgame' rerelease go on sale starting...

The new cut will likely draw thousands back to theaters and could finally push "Avengers: Endgame" above and beyond the record $2.78 billion "Avatar" has earned since its...

Entertainmentread more
Tech

Bill Gates: If I were starting a company today, it would use AI to teach computers how to read

Jordan Novet@jordannovet
Key Points
  • "Given my background, I would start an AI company whose goal would be to teach computers how to read, so that they can absorb and understand all the written knowledge of the world," Gates told David Rubinstein on Monday.
  • He's also interested in augmented reality, which would have come in handy as he was recently assembling furniture for his daughter.
Bill Gates
Adam Galica | CNBC

If Bill Gates were to drop out of Harvard University and start a new company today, it would be one that focuses on artificial intelligence, he said in an interview on Monday.

The perspective shows that the Microsoft co-founder hasn't lost interest in the technology industry where his company has operated for the past 44 years.

"Given my background, I would start an AI company whose goal would be to teach computers how to read, so that they can absorb and understand all the written knowledge of the world. That's an area where AI has yet to make progress, and it will be quite profound when we achieve that goal," Gates told David Rubinstein at an Economic Club of Washington event in the nation's capital on Monday.

Gates has invested in Luminous, a start-up developing silicon for AI. Microsoft itself is incorporating AI into its own software while also providing ways for other companies to draw on AI in their products.

Another area Microsoft has been working to commercialize is augmented reality, including with its HoloLens headset. Gates, who now spends about one-sixth of his time at Microsoft, mentioned this type of technology in Monday's conversation.

Rubinstein said Bill's wife Melinda Gates had told him that at one point Gates had to go to a store to buy furniture for his daughter's new room at Stanford University.

"It was actually kind of hard to assemble some of that stuff," Gates said in response. "I wanted augmented reality to help show me how to put the pieces together properly."

Beyond technology, Gates said he's fascinated by developments in biology and energy.

He said he enjoys the time he spends at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the 1,500-person nonprofit where he is a co-chair and trustee. He finds the problem of climate change "super interesting," he said, and said he gets to meet with scientists and go out into the field.

"I love my work," he said. He said that if people have ideas that could make a difference in public health or could improve K-12 education, we're "super-interested."

He likes spending time with his children, and he plays tennis and bridge. And when he wants to relax, he likes to travel, and read. In a single year he'll read 50 books and review around 15.

WATCH: Bill Gates and the return on investment in vaccinations

VIDEO10:2610:26
Bill Gates and the return on investment in vaccinations
Davos - World Economic Forum

Follow @CNBCTech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.