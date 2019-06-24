Bill Gates: If I were starting a company today, it would use AI to teach computers how to read

Sen. Bernie Sanders announced a plan Monday to forgive the country's $1.6 trillion outstanding student loan tab, intensifying the higher education policy debate in the 2020...Personal Financeread more
"We do not seek conflict with Iran or any other country," Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office.Politicsread more
While earnings usually come in substantially ahead of expectations — as much as 4 or 5 percentage points is not unusual — the downward direction in the outlook doesn't speak...Earningsread more
Tech's hottest IPOs of the year, including Beyond Meat and Zoom, dropped on Monday, falling more than the broader market.Technologyread more
"We missed being the dominant mobile operating system by a very tiny amount. We were distracted during our antitrust trial. We didn't assign the best people to do the work,"...Technologyread more
PatientsLikeMe was bought by UnitedHealth following a review by Trump's Treasury Department, which scrutinized the start-up because it's backed by Chinese cash.Technologyread more
Some traders think the energy rally is about to wane, despite the sector being one of June's big winners.ETF Edgeread more
Stocks with this one feature are poised to crush the market after a rate cut, according to Goldman Sachs.Marketsread more
An Air Canada passenger traveling to Toronto from a weekend in Quebec City found herself stranded alone on the tarmac and in the dark, in what she described as a "nightmare."Airlinesread more
When Victoria's Secret exited the swimsuit business in 2016, it opened the floodgates for start-ups to conquer that market.Retailread more
Shopify debuts a new network to help it compete with Amazon.Marketsread more
If Bill Gates were to drop out of Harvard University and start a new company today, it would be one that focuses on artificial intelligence, he said in an interview on Monday.
The perspective shows that the Microsoft co-founder hasn't lost interest in the technology industry where his company has operated for the past 44 years.
"Given my background, I would start an AI company whose goal would be to teach computers how to read, so that they can absorb and understand all the written knowledge of the world. That's an area where AI has yet to make progress, and it will be quite profound when we achieve that goal," Gates told David Rubinstein at an Economic Club of Washington event in the nation's capital on Monday.
Gates has invested in Luminous, a start-up developing silicon for AI. Microsoft itself is incorporating AI into its own software while also providing ways for other companies to draw on AI in their products.
Another area Microsoft has been working to commercialize is augmented reality, including with its HoloLens headset. Gates, who now spends about one-sixth of his time at Microsoft, mentioned this type of technology in Monday's conversation.
Rubinstein said Bill's wife Melinda Gates had told him that at one point Gates had to go to a store to buy furniture for his daughter's new room at Stanford University.
"It was actually kind of hard to assemble some of that stuff," Gates said in response. "I wanted augmented reality to help show me how to put the pieces together properly."
Beyond technology, Gates said he's fascinated by developments in biology and energy.
He said he enjoys the time he spends at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the 1,500-person nonprofit where he is a co-chair and trustee. He finds the problem of climate change "super interesting," he said, and said he gets to meet with scientists and go out into the field.
"I love my work," he said. He said that if people have ideas that could make a difference in public health or could improve K-12 education, we're "super-interested."
He likes spending time with his children, and he plays tennis and bridge. And when he wants to relax, he likes to travel, and read. In a single year he'll read 50 books and review around 15.
WATCH: Bill Gates and the return on investment in vaccinations
Follow @CNBCTech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.