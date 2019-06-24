Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene slide following news of delayed deal and psoriasis drug divestment

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump slaps 'hard-hitting' sanctions on Iran over drone shootdown

"We do not seek conflict with Iran or any other country," Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office.

Politicsread more

Goldman Sachs says value investing is still alive

Goldman Sachs says there's still life left in value investing, especially with the Federal Reserve set to cut rates again.

Marketsread more

Analysts say this hot online company can compete with Amazon

Shopify debuts a new network to help it compete with Amazon.

Marketsread more

Billionaires to Trump and other 2020 candidates: Please tax us

Nineteen billionaires release a letter asking the 2020 presidential candidates to support a tax on America's richest families.

Economyread more

Bernie Sanders plans to end $1.6 trillion of student debt with a...

Sen. Bernie Sanders announced a plan Monday to forgive the country's $1.6 trillion outstanding student loan tab, intensifying the higher education policy debate in the 2020...

Personal Financeread more

You can try Apple's new iPhone and iPad software now, here's how...

Apple released the iOS 13 public beta and the iPadOS public preview, which means you can check out the new features before the update launches in the fall.

Technologyread more

Home Depot hopes to cut costs to reduce impact of tariffs on...

Home Depot CEO Craig Menear said the company aims to minimize any impact that potential tariffs will have on customers by cutting costs elsewhere in the supply chain. The...

Retailread more

Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene slide following news of delayed...

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb plunged Monday after announcing that the target closing date for the proposed acquisition of Celgene has been pushed back and that the deal will...

Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Caesars, Deere, Hostess,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

Warner Bros. names Ann Sarnoff as new chair and CEO

She takes the helm after Kevin Tsujihara exited the company in March amid an inappropriate relationship with an actress.

Entertainmentread more

Supreme Court rejects challenge to Trump's steel tariffs, leaving...

The Trump administration had argued the president has wide-ranging authority over national security matters.

Politicsread more

Gold jumps to fresh high, now at levels not seen since August...

Gold surged to its highest level in nearly six years on Monday as the prospects of lower Federal Reserve rates and lingering geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran...

Marketsread more
Biotech and Pharma

Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene slide following news of delayed deal and psoriasis drug divestment

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Key Points
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb and Celgene are both down more than 5% following the announcement.
  • Otezla generated about $1.6 billion in revenue last fiscal year for Celgene.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb originally expected to close the deal in the third quarter, but is now says it is aiming for the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020.
Giovanni Caforio, CEO of Bristol-Meyers Squibbs
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Shares of Bristol-Meyers Squibb fell 7% Monday after the pharmaceutical giant announced that the proposed acquisition of Celgene will now close later than originally expected and will involve a divestiture of Celgene's psoriasis drug.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the company said it now expects to close the planned $74 billion deal by the end of 2019 or beginning of 2020. It had originally expected to close the acquisition by the third quarter.

Celgene's stock also dropped 5%.

Bristol-Meyers Squibb said that the divestiture of the drug Otezla would be used to help the company decrease financial leverage after the merger. Otezla generated about $1.6 billion in revenue last fiscal year for Celgene, according to a securities filing.

Bristol-Meyers Squibb announced the acquisition in January but has not yet received approval from the Federal Trade Commission.

"Bristol-Myers Squibb is committed to working with regulatory authorities around the world on the proposed combination with Celgene. The company is focused on realizing the promise of the transaction, and is continuing to work to complete the transaction on a timely basis," the company said in a securities filing.

Shareholders of both companies had previously approved the deal.

Next Article
Key Points
  • Bristol Myers-Squibb is acquiring Celgene in a cash and stock deal valued at $74 billion.
  • Bristol Myers-Squibb's immuno-oncology drug Opdivo has struggled to keep up with Merck's Keytruda. 
  • Celgene has faced its own problems. Its stock has fallen more than 37 percent over the past year.