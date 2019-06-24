China is now 'too big to ignore,' says FTSE analyst

The growing internationalization of Chinese equities and bonds means China is now "too big to ignore," according to FTSE Russell Managing Director of Global Markets Research, Philip Lawlor.

FTSE Russell kicked off the first phase of its Chinese A-share inclusion on Monday, starting with its Emerging Index. The move sees 1,000 small, medium and large cap Chinese companies added to the index, representing initial net passive inflows of $10 billion of assets under management.

A second phase of inclusion is due in September with a third scheduled for March 2020. The total program is expected to add $260 billion to FTSE emerging market indexes, and Lawlor told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" that China is "going to dominate emerging markets in the same way the U.S. dominates developed markets."