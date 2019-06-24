Relying on luck is dangerous, Jim Cramer says — always understand why your stock is moving

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Monday was a terrible day for 2019 tech IPOs: Zoom and Beyond...

Tech's hottest IPOs of the year, including Beyond Meat and Zoom, dropped on Monday, falling more than the broader market.

Technologyread more

Bernie Sanders plans to end $1.6 trillion of student debt with a...

Sen. Bernie Sanders announced a plan Monday to forgive the country's $1.6 trillion outstanding student loan tab, intensifying the higher education policy debate in the 2020...

Personal Financeread more

Trump slaps 'hard-hitting' sanctions on Iran over drone shootdown

"We do not seek conflict with Iran or any other country," Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office.

Politicsread more

Company earnings look like they will keep sliding through the...

While earnings usually come in substantially ahead of expectations — as much as 4 or 5 percentage points is not unusual — the downward direction in the outlook doesn't speak...

Earningsread more

Bill Gates says letting Android win mobile was his 'biggest...

"We missed being the dominant mobile operating system by a very tiny amount. We were distracted during our antitrust trial. We didn't assign the best people to do the work,"...

Technologyread more

UnitedHealth acquires PatientsLikeMe after CFIUS review forced...

PatientsLikeMe was bought by UnitedHealth following a review by Trump's Treasury Department, which scrutinized the start-up because it's backed by Chinese cash.

Technologyread more

Energy, one of June's hottest sectors, may be running out of...

Some traders think the energy rally is about to wane, despite the sector being one of June's big winners.

ETF Edgeread more

Goldman Sachs says low volatility stocks will outperform after a...

Stocks with this one feature are poised to crush the market after a rate cut, according to Goldman Sachs.

Marketsread more

Woman stranded alone on Toronto tarmac after falling asleep on...

An Air Canada passenger traveling to Toronto from a weekend in Quebec City found herself stranded alone on the tarmac and in the dark, in what she described as a "nightmare."

Airlinesread more

Victoria's Secret opened the door for swim brands such as Andie...

When Victoria's Secret exited the swimsuit business in 2016, it opened the floodgates for start-ups to conquer that market.

Retailread more

Britain's popular digital bank Monzo doubles valuation to $2.5...

U.K. online bank Monzo raised $144 million in a fresh round of funding led by the U.S. start-up accelerator Y Combinator.

Technologyread more

Apple plans Seattle expansion hear Amazon HQ

The space will hold more than 3,000 employees, and will officially open by the end of the year.

Technologyread more

Mad Money

Relying on luck is dangerous, Jim Cramer says — always understand why your stock is moving

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer says investors should be skeptical when they get lucky about a stock pick, CNBC's Jim Cramer says.
  • "Maybe you're right. People are right about stocks every day, but maybe it's just a coincidence and you should ring the darn register before that coincidence goes away," the "Mad Money" host says.
  • Cramer says "you don't want to get caught with your pants down" when a stock rises on a rotation and not the fundamentals.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday urged that investors should do their homework when they get seemingly "lucky" and their stock picks rally.

That one step could be the difference between protecting those gains and giving up the ghost.

"It's very helpful to understand why a stock you like is going up or down. When you have a win, don't lazily assume that simply [you] got it right," the "Mad Money" host said. "Think about what it means if you were merely in the right place at the right time, and proceed with caution."

Cramer can often be found pounding the table about the importance of homework, or researching the company and the industry. When a stock makes big gains, investors can take it as a confirmation that their intuition about the equity was right.

The host, however, suggested you should be skeptical.

"Maybe you're right. People are right about stocks every day, but maybe it's just a coincidence and you should ring the darn register before that coincidence goes away," Cramer said. "If you don't understand why a stock is moving up or down, you're probably going to be very confused when it stops doing that and goes in the opposite direction. And when we're confused, we make really lousy decisions."

That's why it's important to understand rotation, which is when big fund managers sell their holdings in a particular sector to raise and invest the cash into another segment of the economy.

For example, Cramer said, stocks in the consumer packaged goods industry can roar higher even when the fundamentals don't warrant a rise in the share prices. He called Clorox and Procter & Gamble, in particular, "recession stocks."

Also known as defensive stocks, their earnings tend to hold up even when the economy slows. Because of this, money managers are attracted to those stocks when they see bad economic data, he explained.

"If you buy these stocks because you believe in the business, but then they go higher as part of a sector rotation, that has nothing to do with the business. Well, you still have a win," Cramer said. "But you don't want to get caught with your pants down because the market suckered you into believing that Clorox was going up based on the fundamentals, when really it was benefiting from rotation into the whole consumer packaged goods sector."

