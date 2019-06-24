Gold jumps 1% to fresh high, now at levels not seen since August 2013

Nineteen billionaires release a letter asking the 2020 presidential candidates to support a tax on America's richest families.Economyread more
The Trump administration had argued the president has wide-ranging authority over national security matters.Politicsread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders will announce a plan Monday to forgive the country's $1.6 trillion outstanding student loan tab, intensifying the higher education policy debate in the...Personal Financeread more
Gold surged to its highest level in nearly six years on Monday as the prospects of lower Federal Reserve rates and lingering geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran...Marketsread more
Shares of Ulta Beauty and Sally Beauty dropped on Monday after Amazon launched its own beauty store for professionals.Marketsread more
Goldman Sachs says there's still life left in value investing, especially with the Federal Reserve set to cut rates again.Marketsread more
McDonald's says it gained market share in the informal-eating-out category for the first time in five years, thanks to its nationwide launch of fresh beef.Restaurantsread more
Six women are running for president. Five of them are career politicians. Then there's Oprah-approved self-help guru Marianne Williamson.2020 Electionsread more
The major indexes have stretched to all-time highs and are riding one of their best first halves in decades.Trading Nationread more
As candidates from Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to John Delaney jockey for position in the 2020 Democratic primary, business issues will come up in the first debates.2020 Electionsread more
Gold surged to its highest level in nearly six years on Monday as the prospects of lower Federal Reserve rates and lingering geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran made the precious metal more attractive to traders.
Gold futures for August delivery traded as high as $1,417.70 per ounce, highest mark since reaching $1,418.60 on Aug. 29, 2013. The precious metal traded more than 1% higher as of 11:30 a.m. ET.
Investors piled into gold after the Fed said last week it would "act as appropriate" to keep the current economic expansion going. The Fed also said inflation was running below its 2% target. Those comments increased the odds of the Fed cutting rates in July, weakening the dollar.
The U.S. dollar fell 0.2% against a basket of currencies, trading at 96.02. A weaker dollar boosts gold prices by making it cheaper for traders outside the U.S. to buy into the precious metal.
The Fed's dovish stance also boosted equity prices last week. The S&P 500 rallied more than 2% last week and hit a record high as investors priced in a 100% probability of a rate cut next month. Lower rates make it cheaper for companies to borrow money and expand their business or increase share buybacks.
Gold prices also got a boost as tensions between Iran and the U.S. lingered. President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to impose "major" sanctions against Iran after the Middle Eastern country.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.