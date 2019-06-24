Gold jumps 1% to fresh high, now at levels not seen since August 2013

An employee arranges one kilogram gold bars at the Perth Mint Refinery in Perth, Australia, on Aug. 9, 2018.

Gold surged to its highest level in nearly six years on Monday as the prospects of lower Federal Reserve rates and lingering geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran made the precious metal more attractive to traders.

Gold futures for August delivery traded as high as $1,417.70 per ounce, highest mark since reaching $1,418.60 on Aug. 29, 2013. The precious metal traded more than 1% higher as of 11:30 a.m. ET.

Investors piled into gold after the Fed said last week it would "act as appropriate" to keep the current economic expansion going. The Fed also said inflation was running below its 2% target. Those comments increased the odds of the Fed cutting rates in July, weakening the dollar.

The U.S. dollar fell 0.2% against a basket of currencies, trading at 96.02. A weaker dollar boosts gold prices by making it cheaper for traders outside the U.S. to buy into the precious metal.

The Fed's dovish stance also boosted equity prices last week. The S&P 500 rallied more than 2% last week and hit a record high as investors priced in a 100% probability of a rate cut next month. Lower rates make it cheaper for companies to borrow money and expand their business or increase share buybacks.

Gold prices also got a boost as tensions between Iran and the U.S. lingered. President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to impose "major" sanctions against Iran after the Middle Eastern country.

