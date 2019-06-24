Goldman Sachs says value investing is still alive if you play it with this twist

A trader works ahead of the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, June 19, 2019 in New York City.

For some, value investing has been left for dead after years of underperformance. However, Goldman Sachs says there's still life left in the classic factor strategy, especially with the Fed set to cut rates again.

Goldman believes the stage is set for value stocks to come back in favor — the valuation gap between expensive and cheap stocks is now the widest in nine years, which has historically foreshadowed strong performance for value names, according to Goldman's chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin.

"A wide distribution of price-to-earnings multiples has historically presaged strong value returns," Kostin said in a note Friday. "However, a rotation into value stocks would require a sustained improvement in investor economic growth expectations, potentially driven by global monetary policy easing."