Jefferies upgrades Deere, sees a major farming turnaround

Billionaires to Trump and other 2020 candidates: Please tax us

Nineteen billionaires release a letter asking the 2020 presidential candidates to support a tax on America's richest families.

Economy

Supreme Court rejects challenge to Trump's steel tariffs, leaving...

The Trump administration had argued the president has wide-ranging authority over national security matters.

Politics

Bernie Sanders plans to end $1.6 trillion of student debt with a...

Sen. Bernie Sanders will announce a plan Monday to forgive the country's $1.6 trillion outstanding student loan tab, intensifying the higher education policy debate in the...

Personal Finance

Gold jumps 1% to fresh high, now at levels not seen since August...

Gold surged to its highest level in nearly six years on Monday as the prospects of lower Federal Reserve rates and lingering geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran...

Markets

Art Cashin joins Wall Street camp leaning toward a half-percent...

The Fed

Ulta Beauty, Sally Beauty shares fall after Amazon unveils beauty...

Shares of Ulta Beauty and Sally Beauty dropped on Monday after Amazon launched its own beauty store for professionals.

Markets

Goldman Sachs says value investing is still alive

Goldman Sachs says there's still life left in value investing, especially with the Federal Reserve set to cut rates again.

Markets

Fresh beef helps McDonald's gain market share for the first time...

McDonald's says it gained market share in the informal-eating-out category for the first time in five years, thanks to its nationwide launch of fresh beef.

Restaurants

2020 long shot Marianne Williamson's 'spiritual' quest faces...

Six women are running for president. Five of them are career politicians. Then there's Oprah-approved self-help guru Marianne Williamson.

2020 Elections

Handicapping the chances for a second-half rally in stocks

The major indexes have stretched to all-time highs and are riding one of their best first halves in decades.

Trading Nation

Here are the business issues to watch in the Democratic debates...

As candidates from Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to John Delaney jockey for position in the 2020 Democratic primary, business issues will come up in the first debates.

2020 Elections

UBS: Global economies 'one step away' from recession if trade...

The brokerage says that the globe is "one step away" from recession as the world's two largest economies head to the G-20 summit.

Markets

Jefferies upgrades Deere, sees a major farming turnaround

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
John Deere combine harvesters sit on display during the Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa, U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Following five years of depressed agriculture fundamentals and recent trade tensions threatening business, the farming cycle is turning and Deere is the best play on this theme, according to Jefferies.

"We believe farm fundamentals are finally turning," said Jefferies' Stephen Volkmann in a note to clients Monday. "A tightened global crop supply demand balance and positive momentum in farmer net income support double-digit large equipment growth through 2020."