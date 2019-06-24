Prague sees its biggest protest since the fall of communism. Here's why

The Czech capital saw the biggest protest since the fall of communism on Sunday, but an analyst told CNBC that the public demonstration might be for nothing.

The protest gathered more than 250,000 people, according to media reports, making it the largest show of anger among the general public since the 1989 Velvet Revolution which brought down Communism in the Eastern European country.

Hundreds of thousands of Czechs took to the streets calling on Prime Minister Andrej Babis to resign amid allegations of conflict of interest and criminal fraud. Sunday's rally was the culmination of different and smaller protests in recent weeks.

The situation is "very noisy", Otilia Dhand, senior vice president at research firm Teneo Intelligence, told CNBC Monday. However, she added that different political parties are willing to deal with a lot of public pressure, suggesting that the massive protest may not lead to any practical changes in government.