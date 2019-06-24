UBS: The globe is headed for a recession and bear market if this week's US-China trade talks fail

One Wall Street brokerage told clients Monday that the globe is "one step away" from recession as the world's two largest economies head to the G-20 summit meeting in Japan this week to try to hash out key issues and end a monthslong trade war.

While escalation isn't what UBS expects, a failed meeting between President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping that results in a new wave of tariffs would mean "major" changes to global GDP and market forecasts, global head of economic research Arend Kapteyn wrote in a note.

If the trade war escalates, "we estimate global growth would be 75bp lower over the subsequent six quarters and that the contours would resemble a mild 'global recession' —similar in magnitude to the Eurozone crisis, the oil collapse in the mid-1980s and the 'Tequila' crisis of the 1990s," he wrote.