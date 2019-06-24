Skip Navigation
Bonds

US Treasury yields lower amid tensions with Iran

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • Oil prices moved higher with Brent trading at $65.50 a barrel and WTI selling at $57.8 a barrel.
  • An analyst at research firm TS Lombard forecasts oil futures surging above $100 a barrel in case of a full-scale U.S.-Iran conflict, Dow Jones reported.

U.S. government debt prices were higher Monday morning as market players monitor growing tensions between the United States and Iran.

At around 01:54 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.0470%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.5768%.

U.S. Markets Overview: Treasurys chart

Market players are following geopolitics, in particular escalating tensions between Iran and the U.S. Over the weekend, President Trump announced that the U.S. will impose "major" additional sanctions on Iran on Monday but Iran dismissed the threat as "just propaganda."

On the back of these events, oil prices moved higher with Brent trading at $65.50 a barrel and WTI selling at $57.8 a barrel. An analyst at research firm TS Lombard forecasts oil futures surging above $100 a barrel in case of a full-scale U.S.-Iran conflict, Dow Jones reported.

On the data front, the calendar is thin with Dallas Fed manufacturing data due at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the Treasury is due to auction $72 billion in 13 and 26-week bills.