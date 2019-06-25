Stocks in Asia subdued in early trade as investors await Trump-Xi meeting

Stocks in Asia were largely tepid in Tuesday morning trade, while investors looked toward a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping set to happen later in the week.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.16% in early trade, while the Topix rose slightly.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi was largely flat. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.16% as most sectors declined.