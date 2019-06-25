Stocks in Asia subdued in early trade as investors await Trump-Xi meeting

Tech's hottest IPOs of the year, including Beyond Meat and Zoom, dropped on Monday, falling more than the broader market.Technologyread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders announced a plan Monday to forgive the country's $1.6 trillion outstanding student loan tab, intensifying the higher education policy debate in the 2020...Personal Financeread more
"We do not seek conflict with Iran or any other country," Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office.Politicsread more
While earnings usually come in substantially ahead of expectations — as much as 4 or 5 percentage points is not unusual — the downward direction in the outlook doesn't speak...Earningsread more
"We missed being the dominant mobile operating system by a very tiny amount. We were distracted during our antitrust trial. We didn't assign the best people to do the work,"...Technologyread more
PatientsLikeMe was bought by UnitedHealth following a review by Trump's Treasury Department, which scrutinized the start-up because it's backed by Chinese cash.Technologyread more
Some traders think the energy rally is about to wane, despite the sector being one of June's big winners.ETF Edgeread more
Stocks with this one feature are poised to crush the market after a rate cut, according to Goldman Sachs.Marketsread more
An Air Canada passenger traveling to Toronto from a weekend in Quebec City found herself stranded alone on the tarmac and in the dark, in what she described as a "nightmare."Airlinesread more
When Victoria's Secret exited the swimsuit business in 2016, it opened the floodgates for start-ups to conquer that market.Retailread more
U.K. online bank Monzo raised $144 million in a fresh round of funding led by the U.S. start-up accelerator Y Combinator.Technologyread more
Stocks in Asia were largely tepid in Tuesday morning trade, while investors looked toward a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping set to happen later in the week.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.16% in early trade, while the Topix rose slightly.
Over in South Korea, the Kospi was largely flat. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.16% as most sectors declined.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 8.41 points higher at 26,727.54, while the S&P 500 declined 0.2% to finish its trading day stateside at 2,945.35. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.3% lower at 8,005.70.
Investors await a highly-anticipated meeting between Trump and Xi at the upcoming G-20 summit in Japan. The two leaders are expected to discuss the protracted trade fight between their two countries.
China and the U.S. have already slapped tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods over the past year. In May, the two economic powerhouses hiked tariffs targeting some goods. The Trump administration has said previously that Trump is ready to raise tariffs on all Chinese imports into the U.S. if the two countries fail to arrive at a deal.
China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Tuesday that the country's Vice Premier Liu He had a phone call with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Monday. They discussed trade and agreed to maintain communications, according to the statement.
Meanwhile, the U.S. on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran over the latter's shooting down of an unmanned American drone last week. Tensions between the two countries have remained high since a recent attack on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz.
The latest sanctions by Washington on Tehran "appear to be more gloss than substance" given that the current restrictions are "already very harsh," Tapas Strickland, markets strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.
Oil prices were little changed in the morning of Asian trading hours, with the international benchmark Brent crude futures contract fractionally higher at $64.90 per barrel, while U.S crude futures were slightly lower at $57.86 per barrel.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.002 as it continued to slide from levels above 97.2 seen last week.
The Japanese yen traded at 107.36 against the dollar after touching lows around 107.5 yesterday, while the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6969 after rising from levels below $0.695 in the previous session.