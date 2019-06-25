Baby stroller prices could rise 20% if the US hits China with more tariffs, warns Evenflo CEO

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Jerome Powell warns against policy bending to 'short-term...

Powell stresses the central bank's independence in a speech that comes amid continuous pressure from the White House to cut interest rates.

The Fedread more

Major companies trying to warn Washington about more tariffs

More than 300 companies are talking to government officials in Washington about how detrimental the trade war is.

Marketsread more

Melania Trump aide Stephanie Grisham picked as next White House...

In a text message, Grisham confirmed to CNBC that she will still be working for the first lady even as she takes on her new roles.

Politicsread more

Acting Trump border chief resigns amid furor over treatment of...

Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders is resigning amid the furor over the Trump administration's treatment of migrant children.

Politicsread more

A complete guide to the Trump-Xi meeting this week

Stocks should rally if the U.S. and China agree to new negotiations and a ceasefire in the trade war, but the economic impact of tariffs will continue.

Market Insiderread more

Sen. Elizabeth Warren announces sweeping election security and...

Warren's election reform proposal includes standardized federal election rules, increased federal oversight of elections, and a constitutional amendment guaranteeing voting...

Politicsread more

Some of the best hidden features coming to your iPhone this fall

Apple's iOS 13 is coming this fall, but you can already try it on your iPhone with the new public beta. Here are some of the best hidden features.

Technologyread more

Gold investors have been waiting a long time for this breakout...

Investors are piling into gold, sending the precious metal to a six-year high, and analysts think the commodity has established a base to go even higher.

Marketsread more

Trump says Iranian attack on anything American will be met with...

Trump slams Iran on Twitter for issuing a "very ignorant and insulting statement" after the U.S. slapped fresh sanctions on Tehran.

Politicsread more

Trade war shakes consumer confidence, which dropped to lowest...

The Conference Board, a business research group, on Tuesday released the June update for its consumer confidence index.

Economyread more

Gold jumps to 6-year high

Investors plow into the precious metal amid the prospects for lower interest rates, a softer global economy and increased geopolitical tensions.

Marketsread more

10-year Treasury yield falls below 2% after weak consumer...

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note falls below 2% as investors look for safety following the release of much weaker-than-expected confidence data.

Bondsread more
Trade

Baby stroller prices could rise 20% if the US hits China with more tariffs, warns Evenflo CEO

Matthew J. Belvedere@Matt_Belvedere
Key Points
  • "We're asking for some relief on strollers" to avoid any consumer price hikes, says Evenflo chief Jon Chamberlain.
  • Chamberlain is among hundreds of executives who lobbied U.S. trade officials for tariff exemptions.
  • He says Evenflo was able to adjust production of its car seats to mitigate any impact on prices of those products.
VIDEO5:4105:41
Evenflo CEO Jon Chamberlain on the impact of US-Chinese trade and tariffs
Squawk on the Street

The CEO of U.S. baby products brand Evenflo told CNBC on Tuesday that prices of the company's strollers could increase by as much as 20% if President Donald Trump were to impose trade tariffs on the rest of China's imports into the United States.

Evenflo chief Jon Chamberlain was among hundreds of executives who over the past week lobbied the office of the U.S. Trade Representative for exemptions on proposed new tariffs. The Trump administration has threatened to put tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese goods, essentially covering all of them.

Last month, the White House hiked tariff rates to 25% from 10% on $200 billion of Chinese goods, which led China to step up its retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods.

"We're asking for some relief on strollers," said Chamberlain, also a senior executive at Goodbaby International, the China-based parent company of Evenflo. If that relief is denied, he warned, Evenflo stroller prices could increase up to 20%.

"You're looking at a 25% tariff as is proposed right now. So those are on component parts and sometimes on the full product itself. So you'd be looking at high double digits, the 15% to 20% range" on prices, he calculated on "Squawk on the Street."

Evenflo's main manufacturing facility is in Ohio. But as part of Goodbaby, it also uses multiple production sites in China.

Chamberlain said it would be cost-prohibitive to move stroller manufacturing out of the line of tariff fire. "To put it in place in the Americas, or Mexico even, is very capital intensive. The payback really isn't there."

On the car seat side of its business, however, Evenflo was able to adjust production, Chamberlain said. He said he told USTR officials that if new China tariffs were to happen the company would be able to "support the American consumer and keep the increase [in prices] to be very minimal."

The question of possible new tariffs puts the focus squarely on the planned meeting of Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 later this week in Japan. The two leaders are expected to talk about their trade differences in hopes of restarting stalled trade negotiations and putting a pause on any further punitive measures.