Billionaire Warren Buffett denies any tensions with his partner in troubled Kraft Heinz

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett is shooting down reports of tensions between him and 3G Capital, the company's partner in troubled Kraft Heinz.

Responding to the reports, Buffett said 3G co-founder Jorge Paulo Lemann is "a good friend," and noted that Lemann attended Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting in Omaha last month with family members. Lemann was spotted at a private party attended by Buffett and hosted by Berkshire board member Walter Scott after the annual meeting.

Buffett also said he plans to see Lemann next month at Allen & Co.'s Sun Valley conference and to attend Lemann's 80th birthday party in August.

Reports of tensions may have been sparked by Kraft Heinz's underperformance and because of accounting problems at the packaged goods company. The stock has lost more than 50% of its value over the last 12 months. In February, Kraft Heinz announced it was writing down the value of its Kraft and Oscar Meyer brands by $15.4 billion, slashed its dividend and revealed an investigation by the Securities & Exchange Commission into its accounting and procurement procedures. In May, the company said it would restate nearly three years of its financial reports after an internal investigation looking into the charges.