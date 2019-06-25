Cars.com survey finds some of the most American cars in 2019 are mostly Japanese

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

A complete guide to the Trump-Xi meeting this week

Stocks should rally if the U.S. and China agree to new negotiations and a ceasefire in the trade war, but the economic impact of tariffs will continue.

Market Insiderread more

Major companies trying to warn Washington about more tariffs

More than 300 companies are talking to government officials in Washington about how detrimental the trade war is.

Marketsread more

Jerome Powell warns against policy bending to 'short-term...

Powell stresses the central bank's independence in a speech that comes amid continuous pressure from the White House to cut interest rates.

The Fedread more

The trade war is weighing on Chinese home buying in the US

The trade war between Beijing and Washington appears to have depressed Chinese property purchases in the United States. China's own actions may also be playing a role.

Real Estateread more

Asia stocks slip as Fed's Powell tempers rate cut expectations

Markets in Asia fell on Wednesday morning after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tempered expectations for a potential interest rate cut.

Asia Marketsread more

Melania Trump aide Stephanie Grisham picked as next White House...

In a text message, Grisham confirmed to CNBC that she will still be working for the first lady even as she takes on her new roles.

Politicsread more

Acting Trump border chief resigns amid furor over treatment of...

Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders is resigning amid the furor over the Trump administration's treatment of migrant children.

Politicsread more

NBC to remove 'The Office' from Netflix and put it on its new...

NBC is taking the office back from Netflix as it seeks to bolster its own streaming service launching in 2020.

Technologyread more

Wayfair employees protest apparent sale of children's beds to...

Wayfair employees plan to walk out tomorrow, after no action was taken in response to their opposition to the company supplying border detention camps with beds for children.

Retailread more

Micron pops on earnings and revenue beat

Micron beat analyst estimates on earnings and revenue for its fiscal third quarter of 2019.

Technologyread more

Omarosa sued for failing to file disclosure after Trump White...

Omarosa Manigault Newman, who had been a senior advisor to President Donald Trump before her firing, was sued for allegedly failing to file required financial disclosures.

Politicsread more

San Francisco bans e-cigarette sales, becoming the first US city...

San Francisco on Tuesday became the first city in the country to ban e-cigarettes after city officials voted in favor of an ordinance that prohibits the sale of any...

Health and Scienceread more
Autos

Cars.com survey finds some of the most American cars in 2019 are mostly Japanese

Elijah Shama
Key Points
  • Honda builds seven of the 15 most American made cars in 2019 and Toyota builds two.
  • Fiat-Chrysler's Jeep Cherokee tops the list as the most American made car.
  • American automakers GM had four vehicles on the list and Ford had just one, the F-150 pickup.
Corporate image of the automotive brand Honda that exhibits its vehicles seen at the Automobile Trade Fair 2019 in Barcelona.
Ramon Costa/SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

In the fever pitch surrounding U.S. trade negotiations, Cars.com's latest "American-Made Index" show's some of the most homegrown cars in the U.S. are built by Japanese manufacturers.

Japanese automakers Honda and Toyota built nine of the top 15 models on the list, which ranks vehicles based on where they are assembled, the origin of a car's parts and the number of Americans a company employs in the U.S. 

That's not to say that U.S. companies aren't building their cars in America — Fiat Chrysler's Jeep Cherokee took top marks as the most American made car manufactured this year. A title the company has now held for three years running. General Motors had four vehicles on the list, including the Camaro, and Ford had just one, the F-150.

Japanese automaker Honda had the most models on the list — seven — made at plants in Alabama and Ohio that included the Honda Odyssey Minivan, Ridgeline pickup truck and two models from its luxury brand Acura. Toyota had two vehicles on the list, the Toyota Avalon manufactured in Georgetown, Kentucky, and the Toyota Tundra built in San Antonio, Texas.

Ford's F-150 pickup fell out of the top ten this year dropping to number 13 due to lower domestic content.

Those numbers will likely change after the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is signed in November takes affect, due to higher wage stipulations and minimum percentage requirements of North American content for a car to avoid tariffs. Ford recently hired 500 new workers and invested $1 billion into its Chicago factories.

The percentage of passenger vehicles sold in America that are also built here has remained at a little over 50% for the past few years, according to the Michigan-based Center for Automotive Research. The number of car models assembled in the U.S. also held steady from the 2018 to the 2019 model years, with only a few models being discontinued.

President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on Japanese auto imports to the U.S., something Toyota Motor executives said showed the company's investments in the U.S. are "not welcomed" and that contributions from its American employees are "not valued."