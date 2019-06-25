Gold investors have been waiting a long time for this breakout moment and it's happening

Gold bars sit in a vault at the Perth Mint Refinery, operated by Gold Corp., in Perth, Australia, on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.

Investors are piling into gold, sending the precious metal to a six-year high on Tuesday, and analysts think the commodity has established a "base" to go even higher.

Gold futures hit a high of $1,442.9 on Tuesday, its highest level since May 2013 when it traded as high as $1,444.9. The precious metal is up more than 8% so far this month, on pace for its best monthly performance since 2016.

"Bigger picture though, given the magnitude of the base which has taken six years to form, we suspect we could even see a retest of the $1921 record high," David Sneddon, global head of technical analysis at Credit Suisse, said in a note to clients on Monday.

Sneddon said gold has established a multi-year base that could provide the platform for a "significant and long-lasting rally" for the precious metal.

Gold is breaking out after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said last week it would "act as appropriate" to keep the current economic expansion going. Powell's dovish comments increased the odds of the Fed cutting rates in July.

The Fed's easier policy has also weakened the dollar. Again a basket of currencies, the dollar hit its lowest level since March on Monday.

"We have finally seen more conclusive signs of the USD starting to materially weaken," said Sneddon. "With the DXY removing pivotal support from its 200-day average to complete an important bearish 'wedge' reversal, which should provide a fresh and significant catalyst for Gold to extend its gains."

Gold prices also reacted positively after President Donald Trump signed "hard-hitting" sanctions on Iran on Monday after Iran shot down a U.S. drone last week, increasing geopolitical uncertainty.

Gold is up more than 9% for the quarter and is on track for its biggest quarterly gain since the first-quarter of 2016, when it rose 16.54%.

Morgan Stanley's commodity strategist Susan Bates said gold is the firm's No. 1 commodity pick.

"Morgan Stanley's forecasts of falling real rates and a bearish US dollar outlook, against an uncertain macroeconomic outlook, should lend significant upside to gold's price through 2H19 and into 1H20," said Bates in a note on Monday.

Gold futures are currently trading up 1.0% at $1432.4 and spot gold is trading up 0.7% at $1428.8.

The metal is seen as a safe haven and store of value during times of a weakening dollar, slowing economic activity and increased geopolitical tensions.

—CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.