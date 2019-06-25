Skip Navigation
Economy

Go inside the secret Vietnam War bomb shelter found in the bowels of Hanoi's oldest hotel

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • Engineers renovating a hotel bar in Hanoi found a sealed passageway leading to an underground bunker.
  • The bomb shelter under the Sofitel Legend Metropole was built sometime in the 1960s to protect guests during the Vietnam War.
  • The bunker was reopened in 2012. Hotel guests can take part in a guided tour.
VIDEO6:4006:40
Inside a Vietnam War-era bomb shelter
Squawk Alley

It was built more than a half century ago. But it remained hidden until only recently.

About eight years ago, employees of the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi discovered a secret passageway in the city's oldest hotel.

Under layers of concrete and sand, engineers renovating the hotel bar found a staircase leading to an underground bunker built in the 1960s to protect guests from American air strikes during the Vietnam War.

Nowadays, as CNBC's Carl Quintanilla found out on a tour of the bomb shelter, the winding tunnels remain in tact, with much of the facility looking the same as it did over 50 years ago.

Among the low ceilings are lighting fixtures, electricity, and air ventilation shafts designed to provide enough air to last 40 guests about 30 minutes while waiting out bombings.

"This space serves as a memorial to their [the hotel workers'] courage and perseverance and to remember what should never be forgotten," according to the hotel website.

The shelter was reopened in 2012. Hotel guests can take part in a guided tour.

"Imagine being in here, not knowing what you're going to find when you went back upstairs," said Quintanilla, while touring the bunker.

"But despite all of this, the Vietnamese continue to have a very warm view of the United States," he said. "That's one reason this trade relationship between the U.S. and Vietnam continues to be so important."

Quintanilla, reporting Tuesday from Hanoi, looked at Vietnam's manufacturing boom and whether it can be sustained as multinational companies are starting to question whether they should shift production out of China.

Key Points
  • Companies are starting to question whether it's time to shift production out of China due to the ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing.
  • Many firms are already making the move to other countries, with Vietnam as a major beneficiary of tensions between the world's two largest economies.
  • CNBC's Carl Quintanilla reports from Hanoi on Tuesday with a look at Vietnam's manufacturing boom and whether it can be sustained.