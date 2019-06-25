Italy could get up to six months to reduce its massive debt pile, EU says

The Italian anti-establishment government may have anywhere between three to six months to show it is committed to reducing its massive debt pile, according to the minutes from European Commission's latest meeting.

Rome has been at odds with the European Commission – the EU's executive arm and in charge of overseeing governments' fiscal positions – at different points in the last year. The conflict sparked due to Italy's spending plans, with Brussels warning the country to be more prudent given its nearly $3 trillion worth of debt.

Minutes from a European Commission meeting on June 5 showed that the institution is likely to give Italy until the end of the year to bring down its public debt pile.

"Italy would then have three to six months to implement the required fiscal effort," Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said in the June meeting, according to the minutes.