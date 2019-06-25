Micron pops on earnings and revenue beat

More than 300 companies are talking to government officials in Washington about how detrimental the trade war is.Marketsread more
Powell stresses the central bank's independence in a speech that comes amid continuous pressure from the White House to cut interest rates.The Fedread more
In a text message, Grisham confirmed to CNBC that she will still be working for the first lady even as she takes on her new roles.Politicsread more
Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders is resigning amid the furor over the Trump administration's treatment of migrant children.Politicsread more
Stocks should rally if the U.S. and China agree to new negotiations and a ceasefire in the trade war, but the economic impact of tariffs will continue.Market Insiderread more
Warren's election reform proposal includes standardized federal election rules, increased federal oversight of elections, and a constitutional amendment guaranteeing voting...Politicsread more
Apple's iOS 13 is coming this fall, but you can already try it on your iPhone with the new public beta. Here are some of the best hidden features.Technologyread more
Even if the debate stage will be more crowded than ever, recent history shows they can reveal the candidates' skills and character - even if the two stand at odds.Politicsread more
Micron beat analyst estimates on earnings and revenue for its fiscal third quarter of 2019.Technologyread more
Investors are piling into gold, sending the precious metal to a six-year high, and analysts think the commodity has established a base to go even higher.Marketsread more
Trump slams Iran on Twitter for issuing a "very ignorant and insulting statement" after the U.S. slapped fresh sanctions on Tehran.Politicsread more
Shares of memory and storage company Micron rose more than 5% after-hours Tuesday after the company beat analysts' expectations for its fiscal third quarter of its 2019 earnings.
Here are the key numbers:
Micron's strong performance for the quarter shows it was able to grow despite bubbling trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Huawei, which has been caught in the middle of the U.S.-China trade war, represented 13% of Micron's revenue in the first six months of its 2019 fiscal year, according to the previous earnings release. Several chipmakers, including Qorvo and Skyworks, have lowered guidance after the U.S. imposed restrictions on how U.S. companies could do business with Huawei.
JPMorgan Chase analysts led by Harlan Sur lowered their estimates on Micron on Friday, partly because of the impact playing out across Huawei's supply chain.
"While we continue to expect a 2H19 recovery in demand (we are getting more confident around cloud spending reacceleration starting in September), we acknowledge the shape of the recovery may be negatively impacted by trade tensions with potential demand destruction in consumer segments," wrote the analysts, who have an overweight rating on Micron. "Moreover, replacing bits sold to Huawei may take some time to normalize on substitution effects."
Executives will discuss the results on a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.
WATCH: Chip stocks fall after more China companies added to US blacklist
Follow @CNBCTech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.