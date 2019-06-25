Health start-up Omada is investing in virtual care so you can stop spending so much time at the doctor's office

Omada Health started almost a decade ago to help people at risk of diabetes — about one in three Americans — avoid getting the full-blown disease. Unlike traditional health-care providers, the company only gets paid when its tools are effective, like when patients lose weight or show improvements in their blood sugar levels.

After gaining traction in diabetes prevention, Omada moved into hypertension, mental health and other chronic conditions, where coaching and monitoring can lead to behavioral change and better health, ultimately saving insurers and health systems a lot of money. Managing diabetes alone can save about $237 billion, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Now, Omada is focused on building a "21st-century provider," said CEO Sean Duffy, so that patients can count on digital services for more of their everyday needs, rather than going to the hospital or doctor's office. To help it get there, Omada has just raised $73 million at a valuation of about $600 million, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the valuation wasn't disclosed.

Omada is playing into the rapid growth of digital health. According to research and investment firm Rock Health, start-ups in the space raised $8.1 billion last year, up from $956 million in 2011.