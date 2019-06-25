Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Micron, FedEx and more

More than 300 companies are talking to government officials in Washington about how detrimental the trade war is.Marketsread more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Shares of Micron Technology jumped as much as 9.5% during extended trading after the chipmaker reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share on revenue of $4.79 billion, while Wall Street had expected earnings of 79 cents per share and revenue of $4.69 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said on the company's earnings call that Micron has resumed shipments to Huawei. The company suspended shipments to Huawei in May after the Commerce Department added the Chinese smartphone maker to its Bureau of Industry and Security list, Mehrotra said.
Fellow chipmaker Western Digital also rose following Micron's report, gaining as much as 4.3% after hours.
Shares of FedEx rose 2% after hours as the shipping company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter. The Tennessee-based company reported $5.01 adjusted earnings per share on $17.81 billion in revenue, beating estimates of $4.85 earnings per share on $17.79 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.