Taylor Swift's new song 'You need to calm down' drives donations to LGBTQ advocacy group, but not without critics

The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation saw a surge in donations hours after Taylor Swift released her latest music video "You Need To Calm Down" on June 14.

"Why are you mad? When you could be GLAAD?" Swift sang — a clear shoutout of support to the organization, which goes by GLAAD. The single, which debuted at No. 1 on iTunes, is a bedazzled pop tribute to the LGBTQ community just in time for Pride month. She's supported the community in the past with donations to the Stonewall Inn and Tennessee Equality Project and has performed with outspoken lesbian singer Hayley Kiyoko at the Ally Coalition concert in 2017.

The song has drawn as much praise for openly supporting LGBTQ rights as criticism for leaning too heavily on stereotypes of gay culture to get her message across in the garishly colorful video. GLAAD saw a rise in donations almost overnight, some for a specific amount.

"We saw a large spike in individual donations start to come in quickly after the release of her new single, many of which were made in the amount of $13, which happens to be Taylor's favorite number," said Anthony Ramos, GLAAD's director of Talent Engagement.

That number is significant to "Swifties," the name for the singer's loyal fanbase. Swift, who was born on Dec. 13, told MTV in 2009 it was her lucky number. Her is @taylorswift13 and she's incorporated the number into some of her music. In the song "End Game" on her most recent album "Reputation," Swift says the name of the album 13 times. In the music video for "...Ready For It?" viewers can see the number spray-painted on a wall in the video's background.

Representatives for Swift denied to comment.

"GLAAD is really happy to have her on our side," Ramos said, declining to say how much was raised following the song's release. "Any amount that her fans donate is obviously helpful for us."

GLAAD said Swift also made a "generous donation" to the group earlier this month, adding that it will use the funds for the organization's "ongoing work to amplify stories as well as create campaigns that fight back against the current rise of hate and discrimination and also accelerate acceptance of LGBTQ people."

Swift wrote to Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., in a letter posted to her Instagram page June 1 asking for his support with the Equality Act, which would prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ people across a variety of areas, including employment, education and housing.

"For American citizens to be denied jobs or housing based on who they love or how they identify, in my opinion, is un-American and cruel," Swift wrote.