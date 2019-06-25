Taylor Swift's new song 'You need to calm down' drives donations to LGBTQ advocacy group, but not without critics

Allergan shareholders will receive 0.8660 AbbVie shares and $120.30 in cash for each share held, for a total value of $188.24 per Allergan share.Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
"What else do you have to do that will actually have to affect the Iranians' calculus?" said Amos Hochstein, who served as U.S. special envoy for international energy affairs...World Politicsread more
Reports of tensions may have been sparked by Kraft Heinz's underperformance and because of accounting problems at the packaged goods company.Investingread more
SpaceX used its high speed boat called "Ms. Tree" to catch the nosecone its Falcon 9 rocket after Monday's launch.Investing in Spaceread more
FedEx sued the U.S. government, saying it should not be held liable if it inadvertently shipped products that violated a Trump administration ban on exports to some Chinese...Traderead more
The major indexes have stretched to all-time highs and are riding one of their best first halves in decades.Trading Nationread more
The leaders of Japan and China got off to a tense start but have made significant progress in turning around their relations in recent years.Asia Politicsread more
Tech's hottest IPOs of the year, including Beyond Meat and Zoom, dropped on Monday, falling more than the broader market.Technologyread more
Citi Private Bank says it has maintained an "overweight" stance on stocks in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea.Asia Marketsread more
Stocks in Asia slipped on Tuesday, while investors looked toward a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping set to happen later in the...Asia Marketsread more
A week of dovish fireworks out of the central banking community has just gone by with most of the world's leading central banks now guiding towards easing in light of downside...Commentaryread more
The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation saw a surge in donations hours after Taylor Swift released her latest music video "You Need To Calm Down" on June 14.
"Why are you mad? When you could be GLAAD?" Swift sang — a clear shoutout of support to the organization, which goes by GLAAD. The single, which debuted at No. 1 on iTunes, is a bedazzled pop tribute to the LGBTQ community just in time for Pride month. She's supported the community in the past with donations to the Stonewall Inn and Tennessee Equality Project and has performed with outspoken lesbian singer Hayley Kiyoko at the Ally Coalition concert in 2017.
The song has drawn as much praise for openly supporting LGBTQ rights as criticism for leaning too heavily on stereotypes of gay culture to get her message across in the garishly colorful video. GLAAD saw a rise in donations almost overnight, some for a specific amount.
"We saw a large spike in individual donations start to come in quickly after the release of her new single, many of which were made in the amount of $13, which happens to be Taylor's favorite number," said Anthony Ramos, GLAAD's director of Talent Engagement.
That number is significant to "Swifties," the name for the singer's loyal fanbase. Swift, who was born on Dec. 13, told MTV in 2009 it was her lucky number. Her is @taylorswift13 and she's incorporated the number into some of her music. In the song "End Game" on her most recent album "Reputation," Swift says the name of the album 13 times. In the music video for "...Ready For It?" viewers can see the number spray-painted on a wall in the video's background.
Representatives for Swift denied to comment.
"GLAAD is really happy to have her on our side," Ramos said, declining to say how much was raised following the song's release. "Any amount that her fans donate is obviously helpful for us."
GLAAD said Swift also made a "generous donation" to the group earlier this month, adding that it will use the funds for the organization's "ongoing work to amplify stories as well as create campaigns that fight back against the current rise of hate and discrimination and also accelerate acceptance of LGBTQ people."
Swift wrote to Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., in a letter posted to her Instagram page June 1 asking for his support with the Equality Act, which would prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ people across a variety of areas, including employment, education and housing.
"For American citizens to be denied jobs or housing based on who they love or how they identify, in my opinion, is un-American and cruel," Swift wrote.
"With her donations to GLAAD and with her lengthy and heartfelt Instagram post, she was able to get the Equality Act into many conversations during pride month, which it might not have been without the attention she brought to it," Ramos said.
After its release, Swift's song shot up the charts and sits at No. 6 on Spotify's US chart of most-played songs. The accompanying music video is a star-studded tribute to the LGBTQ community with appearances by Ellen DeGeneres, the cast of Netflix's "Queer Eye," openly gay performer Todrick Hall, American drag queen RuPaul, actor Ryan Reynolds and singer Katy Perry, among others. The final seconds of the video point viewers to Swift's petition for Senate support of the Equality Act, which Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Tim Kaine also support.
The video, which has gained over 55 million views on YouTube, has faced backlash from those who say Swift is capitalizing on being an ally without actually being an ally.
But Kevin Nadal, a psychology professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice who studies the impact of discrimination on LGBTQ people, said "anytime a celebrity uses their power and influence to be able to advocate for social justice is such a positive thing."
"Prior to 2016, many celebrities had been generally silent in fear of either alienating themselves, being too political or disappointing their fans," Nadal said, adding that more celebrities have lately been using their voices on social media and getting involved in advocacy organizations.
Swift's video comes at a time when some big moves are being made to elevate the voices of LGBTQ people elsewhere in entertainment industry. Last week, Netflix struck a deal with producer Janet Mock giving the streaming platform exclusive rights to her series and feature films — the first deal between an openly transgender woman and a major media company, Variety reported.
It's this focus on people in the actual LGBTQ community that's important, said Lisa Stulberg, a sociologist who studies LGBTQ social movements and is writing a book on the impact of pop culture on these movements.
"One of the things that people talk about with LGBTQ allyship is to make sure that you're not putting yourself at the center of the narrative and that you're making room for other stories and other narratives," Stulberg said.
When it comes to celebrities, it's especially complicated. They have a large platform so they can be effective, she said, but "they also need to figure out how to not take up too much space in the conversation."
It's important for Swift's support to continue beyond Pride month, she said.
"It's taken her a long time in her career to get to the point where she is willing to speak out politically, but we'll see if it will lasts," Stulberg said. "An important thing for allies is to stick around."