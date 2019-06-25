Skip Navigation
Politics

Acting Trump administration border chief resigns amid furor over treatment of migrant children

Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
Customs and Border Protection acting Commissioner John Sanders listens during a news conference where Lindsey Graham, (R-SC)., is proposing legislation to address the crisis at the southern border at the U.S. Capitol on May 15, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images

Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders will resign, a CBP official said Tuesday, as the Trump administration faces backlash over treatment of migrant children.

He steps down amid furor over conditions at a border patrol facility in Texas. Sanders' departure is effective July 5, the official said. 

The New York Times first reported his resignation.

Sanders' decision to step down leaves the White House with yet another vacancy in a key role at a fraught time for U.S. immigration policy. The administration face bipartisan pressure to take better care of detained children. President Donald Trump has also threatened mass deportations if he cannot come to an agreement with Democrats on tweaks to immigration laws. 

The reportedly inhumane conditions at the facility near El Paso, Texas have also complicated efforts to pass a bill to send emergency aid to address the migrant crisis. After liberal members of the Democratic-held House raised concerns about treatment of migrant children, the party released a bill Tuesday that would set health and safety standards that CBP has to follow. The House is expected to vote on the measure later Tuesday. 

This story is developing. Please check back for updates. 

