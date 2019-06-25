Trump's latest sanctions on Iran may be the end of the diplomatic road, says former US official

The leaders of Japan and China got off to a tense start but have made significant progress in turning around their relations in recent years.Asia Politicsread more
Tech's hottest IPOs of the year, including Beyond Meat and Zoom, dropped on Monday, falling more than the broader market.Technologyread more
Citi Private Bank says it has maintained an "overweight" stance on stocks in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea.Asia Marketsread more
Stocks in Asia slipped on Tuesday, while investors looked toward a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping set to happen later in the...Asia Marketsread more
A week of dovish fireworks out of the central banking community has just gone by with most of the world's leading central banks now guiding towards easing in light of downside...Commentaryread more
"We do not seek conflict with Iran or any other country," Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office.Politicsread more
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held a phone conversation with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, China's Ministry of Commerce...World Economyread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders announced a plan Monday to forgive the country's $1.6 trillion outstanding student loan tab, intensifying the higher education policy debate in the 2020...Personal Financeread more
While earnings usually come in substantially ahead of expectations — as much as 4 or 5 percentage points is not unusual — the downward direction in the outlook doesn't speak...Earningsread more
U.S. President Donald Trump's senior adviser Kellyanne Conway will not testify before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee this week on her alleged violations of...Politicsread more
"We missed being the dominant mobile operating system by a very tiny amount. We were distracted during our antitrust trial. We didn't assign the best people to do the work,"...Technologyread more
U.S. President Donald Trump's fresh sanctions on Iran are a "symbolic act" and may leave Washington with no room to exert further pressure on the nuclear power, a former U.S. diplomat said Tuesday.
Trump on Monday signed an executive order to impose "hard-hitting" sanctions on Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whom he said was responsible for the "hostile conduct" of the regime.
While the new sanctions aim to deny top Iranian officials access to important financial resources, "the Ayatollah and most of the people closest to him don't really have bank accounts in their names ... in Europe or outside of Iran" that would be hit by the sanctions, said Amos Hochstein, who served as U.S. special envoy for international energy affairs under the Obama administration.
Washington's new sanctions come on the back of tense U.S.-Iran rhetoric after Tehran downed an American military drone last Thursday. The Trump administration has accused Iran of being responsible for a recent attack on six oil tankers in or near the Strait of Hormuz.
However, Washington may be treading into dangerous waters in its Iran policy, Hochstein told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia. "
"When (U.S. Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo says that the United States has sanctioned more than 80% of the (Iranian) economy, that's the good news, but it's also the bad news, " he added.
"What else do you have to do that will actually have to affect the Iranians' calculus?" Hochstein asked.
The former U.S. special envoy added that he doesn't know what the Trump administration is trying to achieve by unilaterally withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in which Iran had agreed to certain nuclear restrictions with verification and monitoring.
"If now (the Iranians) go back to enriching and raise those levels outside of what was agreed to in the JCPOA — in the Iran deal — what are they in violation of that the United States has not already ripped up?" Hochstein said.
Currently, the American sanctions have "no articulated goal except for 'come back to the negotiating table.' But at the negotiating table, what is supposed to be achieved?" he added.
"There has to be some articulation of real goals, real lampposts that Iran can achieve or commit to, that would allow us to scale some of these back," Hochstein said.
When asked if a military confrontation is possible, Hochstein said it "really depends on what the Iranians' actions are going to be."
Shortly after Hochstein spoke with CNBC, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Twitter that the new U.S. sanctions mark the "permanent closure of the path of diplomacy" between Tehran and Washington."
"Trump's desperate administration is destroying the established international mechanisms for maintaining world peace and security," Mousavi tweeted.