Tyson falls 3% after report that US is investigating price-fixing allegations

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
Shares of Tyson fell on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported the U.S. is looking into potential price-fixing accusations.
The stock dropped 3% on the news.
The report said chicken producer Pilgrim's Pride is also being investigated. That stock fell more than 1%.
Both companies did not immediately return calls for comment.
—CNBC's Jim Forkin contributed to this report.