Markets

Tyson falls 3% after report that US is investigating price-fixing allegations

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Tyson Chicken
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Shares of Tyson fell on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported the U.S. is looking into potential price-fixing accusations. 

The stock dropped 3% on the news.  

The report said chicken producer Pilgrim's Pride is also being investigated. That stock fell more than 1%. 

Both companies did not immediately return calls for comment. 

—CNBC's Jim Forkin contributed to this report. 