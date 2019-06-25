Consumer confidence drops more than expected, reaching its lowest point in nearly two years

Home prices in April were 3.5% higher than a year earlier, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index.Real Estateread more
Allergan shareholders will receive 0.8660 AbbVie shares and $120.30 in cash for each share held, for a total value of $188.24 per Allergan share.Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
Investors are piling into gold, sending the precious metal to a six-year high on Monday, and analysts think the commodity has established a base to go even higher.Marketsread more
The Conference Board, a business research group, on Tuesday released the June update for its consumer confidence index.Economyread more
The Congressional Budget Office estimated Tuesday that the national debt will rise to 141% of the economy over the next 30 years — 11 percentage points lower than the agency...Economyread more
Amazon announces that Amazon Prime Day will last for two days, starting July 15.Technologyread more
Joe Biden could face some uncomfortable questions about his record on women this week at the first Democratic presidential debates in Miami.2020 Electionsread more
Investors plow into the precious metal amid the prospects for lower interest rates, a softer global economy and increased geopolitical tensions.Marketsread more
FedEx sued the U.S. to block it from enforcing rules requiring it to police packages coming into the U.S. that may pose a threat to national security — placing the shipping...US Marketsread more
FedEx heads into Tuesday afternoon's earnings deep in a bear market. A failure to deliver could mark a massive buying opportunity.Trading Nationread more
"What else do you have to do that will actually have to affect the Iranians' calculus?" said Amos Hochstein, who served as U.S. special envoy for international energy affairs...World Politicsread more
A key measure of the American economy slipped this month after three consecutive months of increases as consumers saw the trade war with China as an increased risk.
The Conference Board's consumer confidence index declined to 121.5 in June, the business research group said on Tuesday, down from May's recording of 134.1. The drop is more than the decline to 131.1 that economists surveyed by Reuters expected.
The drop brought the index to its lowest level since September 2017.
"The escalation in trade and tariff tensions earlier this month appears to have shaken consumers' confidence," Conference Board senior director Lynn Franco said in a statement. "Although the Index remains at a high level, continued uncertainty could result in further volatility in the Index and, at some point, could even begin to diminish consumers' confidence in the expansion."
The measurement of consumers gives an assessment of the current U.S. economic climate, as well as consumer expectations for the coming six months.
Overall, consumers were less optimistic about the near future. The Conference Board's survey found a decreasing number of Americans think business conditions will improve six months from now, dropping to 18.1% of those surveyed to 21.4%.
Expectations for the U.S. job market were also lower, as the report said the number of consumers expecting the economy to add jobs in the near-term decreased to 17.2% from 18.4%, while those expecting less jobs in the near-term increased to 13% from 14.8%.