Your first trade for Tuesday, June 25

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Allergan, Berkshire...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

AbbVie to buy Botox-maker Allergan in a $63 billion...

Allergan shareholders will receive 0.8660 AbbVie shares and $120.30 in cash for each share held, for a total value of $188.24 per Allergan share.

Amazon Prime Day is actually two days this year, July 15 through...

Amazon announces that Amazon Prime Day will last for two days, starting July 15.

New sanctions on Iran may be the end of the diplomatic road:...

"What else do you have to do that will actually have to affect the Iranians' calculus?" said Amos Hochstein, who served as U.S. special envoy for international energy affairs...

Biggest analyst calls of the day: GrubHub, Chipotle, Starbucks, &...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

Instagram's boss says the app doesn't snoop on your conversations...

In a new interview with CBS's Gayle King, Adam Mosseri addressed a common suspicion about how Instagram targets ads.

FedEx is a 'no-brainer' buy if it sells off on earnings, investor...

FedEx heads into Tuesday afternoon's earnings deep in a bear market. A failure to deliver could mark a massive buying opportunity.

Handicapping the chances for a second-half rally in stocks

The major indexes have stretched to all-time highs and are riding one of their best first halves in decades.

Warren Buffett denies tensions with his Kraft Heinz partner,...

Buffett says he has no tensions with 3G Capital, Berkshire Hathaway's partner in troubled Kraft Heinz. 3G co-founder Jorge Paulo Lemann is "a good friend," he adds.

Trump to issue executive order increasing transparency in...

President Trump on Monday issued an executive order that would pressure insurers, doctors and other providers to disclose more information about health-care prices.

GrubHub shares jump after Citi upgrades to buy

Citi upgraded its rating of GrubHub shares to buy from neutral on Tuesday.

SpaceX caught a rocket nose cone in the net of a high speed boat

SpaceX used its high speed boat called "Ms. Tree" to catch the nosecone its Falcon 9 rocket after Monday's launch.

Fast Money

Your first trade for Tuesday, June 25

The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of FedEx.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of the Junior Gold Miners ETF.

Dan Nathan was a seller of the Consumer Staples ETF.

Guy Adami was a buyer of CME Group

