Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

A complete guide to the Trump-Xi meeting this week

Stocks should rally if the U.S. and China agree to new negotiations and a ceasefire in the trade war, but the economic impact of tariffs will continue.

Market Insiderread more

Mueller agrees to publicly testify before House committees on...

Democrats want Mueller's testimony on his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and Trump's efforts to influence it.

Politicsread more

The trade war is weighing on Chinese home buying in the US

The trade war between Beijing and Washington appears to have depressed Chinese property purchases in the United States. China's own actions may also be playing a role.

Real Estateread more

Major companies trying to warn Washington about more tariffs

More than 300 companies are talking to government officials in Washington about how detrimental the trade war is.

Marketsread more

Jerome Powell warns against policy bending to 'short-term...

Powell stresses the central bank's independence in a speech that comes amid continuous pressure from the White House to cut interest rates.

The Fedread more

House passes border aid bill amid anger over treatment of migrant...

The Senate is expected to pass its own version of the border aid legislation, while the Trump administration has threatened to veto both bills.

Politicsread more

Asia stocks slip as Fed's Powell tempers rate cut expectations

Markets in Asia fell on Wednesday morning after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tempered expectations for a potential interest rate cut.

Asia Marketsread more

Apple bought autonomous vehicle start-up Drive.ai

The purchase confirms Apple's continued interest in self-driving car software, and it will bolster Apple's engineering ranks with additional employees who can build autonomous...

Technologyread more

Melania Trump aide Stephanie Grisham picked as next White House...

In a text message, Grisham confirmed to CNBC that she will still be working for the first lady even as she takes on her new roles.

Politicsread more

Acting Trump border chief resigns amid furor over treatment of...

Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders is resigning amid the furor over the Trump administration's treatment of migrant children.

Politicsread more

NBC to remove 'The Office' from Netflix and put it on its new...

NBC is taking the office back from Netflix as it seeks to bolster its own streaming service launching in 2020.

Technologyread more

Wayfair employees protest apparent sale of children's beds to...

Wayfair employees plan to walk out tomorrow, after no action was taken in response to their opposition to the company supplying border detention camps with beds for children.

Retailread more
Tech

Apple bought autonomous vehicle start-up Drive.ai

Kif Leswing@kifleswing
Key Points
  • Apple has purchased self-driving start-up Drive.ai, the tech giant confirmed on Tuesday.
  • Drive.ai had raised $77 million in venture capital at a $200 million valuation.
  • The purchase confirms Apple's continued interest in autonomous vehicle technology.
Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers the keynote address during the 2019 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on June 03, 2019 in San Jose, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Apple has purchased autonomous vehicle startup Drive.ai, the company confirmed to CNBC.

The deal confirms Apple's continued interest in self-driving car software, and it will bolster the tech giant's engineering ranks with additional employees who can build autonomous vehicle technology.

CNBC was unable to confirm the purchase price. Drive.ai had raised $77 million in venture funding at a $200 million valuation, according to Pitchbook data.

Drive.ai recently filed a notice with the state of California that it planned to close its business and lay off 90 workers, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The start-up had partnered with the city of Arlington, Texas, to offer a shuttle service using self-driving cars.

Axios previously reported the Apple purchase. It said that Apple had hired dozens of Drive.ai engineers and had purchased the start-up's cars and other assets.

In January, Apple cut over 200 employees from its car project, which is known as Project Titan. Internally, the cuts were billed as a restructuring.

Apple is currently testing Lexus SUVs on the streets of California. The cars have autonomous capabilities, but there is a safety driver behind the wheel.

VIDEO3:2803:28
Apple leasing 6 cars from Hertz for testing: Sources
Power Lunch

Follow @CNBCTech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.