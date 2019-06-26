Apple bought autonomous vehicle start-up Drive.ai

Stocks should rally if the U.S. and China agree to new negotiations and a ceasefire in the trade war, but the economic impact of tariffs will continue.Market Insiderread more
Democrats want Mueller's testimony on his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and Trump's efforts to influence it.
The trade war between Beijing and Washington appears to have depressed Chinese property purchases in the United States. China's own actions may also be playing a role.
More than 300 companies are talking to government officials in Washington about how detrimental the trade war is.
Powell stresses the central bank's independence in a speech that comes amid continuous pressure from the White House to cut interest rates.
The Senate is expected to pass its own version of the border aid legislation, while the Trump administration has threatened to veto both bills.
Markets in Asia fell on Wednesday morning after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tempered expectations for a potential interest rate cut.
The purchase confirms Apple's continued interest in self-driving car software, and it will bolster Apple's engineering ranks with additional employees who can build autonomous...
In a text message, Grisham confirmed to CNBC that she will still be working for the first lady even as she takes on her new roles.
Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders is resigning amid the furor over the Trump administration's treatment of migrant children.
NBC is taking the office back from Netflix as it seeks to bolster its own streaming service launching in 2020.
Apple has purchased autonomous vehicle startup Drive.ai, the company confirmed to CNBC.
The deal confirms Apple's continued interest in self-driving car software, and it will bolster the tech giant's engineering ranks with additional employees who can build autonomous vehicle technology.
CNBC was unable to confirm the purchase price. Drive.ai had raised $77 million in venture funding at a $200 million valuation, according to Pitchbook data.
Drive.ai recently filed a notice with the state of California that it planned to close its business and lay off 90 workers, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The start-up had partnered with the city of Arlington, Texas, to offer a shuttle service using self-driving cars.
Axios previously reported the Apple purchase. It said that Apple had hired dozens of Drive.ai engineers and had purchased the start-up's cars and other assets.
In January, Apple cut over 200 employees from its car project, which is known as Project Titan. Internally, the cuts were billed as a restructuring.
Apple is currently testing Lexus SUVs on the streets of California. The cars have autonomous capabilities, but there is a safety driver behind the wheel.
