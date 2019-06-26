Bank stocks will soon yield more than the debt of developing countries like Mexico and Brazil

Skip Navigation
There's something wrong with this rally, JP Morgan says

Underneath the impressive market rally is a trend that doesn't seem quite right, according to J.P. Morgan.

Tesla looking to design its own battery cells to reduce reliance...

Tesla is working on new battery cell designs, and a way to make their own cells, with R&D teams in a lab near its car plant in Fremont, California.

A Fed letdown on rate cuts could be the stock market's biggest...

The Federal Reserve and the market are miles apart on interest rate expectations, and the disparity could cost the stock market a 7%-10% drop, economists say.

In a rare occurrence, both stock and bonds are having a great...

Something unusual is happening in financial markets and it could mean more gains lie ahead for stocks, if history is any indication.

Jamie Dimon sounds off on student debt crisis: 'What we've done...

JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon says student lending "is a disgrace and it's hurting America."

Leaked Wayfair receipt shows beds destined for a Texas detention...

Online home goods retailer Wayfair sold roughly 1,600 mattresses and 100 bunk beds to Baptist Child and Family Services, a nonprofit that works as a federal contractor...

Senate passes border aid money as Trump defends US treatment of...

The Senate will try to reconcile its emergency border aid plan with one passed by Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats.

Build-to-rent housing market explodes as investors rush in

During the foreclosure crisis, investors transformed the single-family home rental market into a formally managed asset class. Now they want new homes.

Bitcoin rallies 15% topping $13,000

Bitcoin topped the $13,000 level Wednesday, rallying to its highest price since January 2018.

Bank stocks will soon yield more than the debt of developing...

Lenders including J.P. Morgan Chase and Bank of America are widely expected to increase dividends this week.

Trump raises eye-popping $36 million in the week buildup to...

The president raised $6 million alone at a fundraiser he attended at the Trump International Hotel on Tuesday in Washington.

Here's who has the most to gain — and lose — from the first...

The first debates will give most of the contenders their biggest platform yet to present themselves to the American people.

Finance

Bank stocks will soon yield more than the debt of developing countries like Mexico and Brazil

Hugh Son@hugh_son
Key Points
  • The bank industry's projected 10% yield exceeds that of Mexico (8%) and Brazil (5%), and is equivalent to the yield from CCC-rated U.S. corporate debt, according to Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo. 
  • "U.S. bank stocks seem poised for upside with a favorable economic event, such as a steeper yield curve or a U.S. trade agreement," Mayo wrote. 
VIDEO4:4004:40
Wells Fargo Securities' Mike Mayo on bank stress tests
Closing Bell

Large U.S. banks will soon have a total average cash yield of 10%, more than what the sovereign debt of countries like Mexico and Brazil pays, according to Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo.

Lenders including J.P. Morgan Chase and Bank of America are widely expected to increase dividends and share repurchases after the Federal Reserve discloses the results of the industry's stress tests on Thursday. The institutions passed the first round of the Fed's annual examinations last week.

The industry's 10% yield was calculated by adding up banks' projected dividends and share buybacks, divided by market capitalization, Mayo wrote in the June 25 note. The figure covers the period starting from the third quarter of this year to the second quarter of 2020.

"That 10% yield is off the charts and the highest level in history relative to the 10-year bond, which is at 2%," Mayo said Wednesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

At that level, it exceeds the yield from Mexico (8%) and Brazil (5%), and is equivalent to the yield from CCC-rated U.S. corporate debt, or junk bonds that have a "considerable risk that interest and/or principal will not be repaid," he wrote.

It also exceeds the yield of emerging markets high-yield credit (7.5%) and most other bond categories, where yields have been suppressed as central banks around the world maintain low interest rates.

"Investors seem unimpressed at the moment given sluggish 2Q19 capital markets," Mayo wrote. But "U.S. bank stocks seem poised for upside with a favorable economic event, such as a steeper yield curve or a U.S. trade agreement."