Democrats clash over eliminating private health insurance at first debate

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said at the first Democratic primary debate Wednesday night that they would favor eliminating private insurance.

Warren and de Blasio were the only two among the 10 Democratic hopefuls on stage to raise their hands when asked if they favored abolishing private insurance.

The rising cost of insurance premiums, Warren said, makes it more difficult for families and children to get health care. "Medicare for all solves that problem," she said.

Warren said she aligned with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, on government-run health care that replaces private health insurance.

"I'm with Bernie on Medicare for All," Warren said.

The issue over health insurance marked the first stark divide among the candidates, and sparked a heated back-and-forth between many of the candidates on stage.