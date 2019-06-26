FAA says Boeing needs to mitigate a 'potential risk' in 737 Max before grounding order can be lifted

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

There's something wrong with this rally, JP Morgan says

Underneath the impressive market rally is a trend that doesn't seem quite right, according to J.P. Morgan.

Tesla looking to design its own battery cells to reduce reliance...

Tesla is working on new battery cell designs, and a way to make their own cells, with R&D teams in a lab near its car plant in Fremont, California.

In a rare occurrence, both stock and bonds are having a great...

Something unusual is happening in financial markets and it could mean more gains lie ahead for stocks, if history is any indication.

Here's all you need to know about the first 2020 Democratic...

Ten 2020 Democratic presidential candidates will take the debate stage Wednesday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

A Fed letdown on rate cuts could be the stock market's biggest...

The Federal Reserve and the market are miles apart on interest rate expectations, and the disparity could cost the stock market a 7%-10% drop, economists say.

Jamie Dimon sounds off on student debt crisis: 'What we've done...

JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon says student lending "is a disgrace and it's hurting America."

Leaked Wayfair receipt shows beds destined for a Texas detention...

Online home goods retailer Wayfair sold roughly 1,600 mattresses and 100 bunk beds to Baptist Child and Family Services, a nonprofit that works as a federal contractor...

Senate passes border aid money as Trump defends US treatment of...

The Senate will try to reconcile its emergency border aid plan with one passed by Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats.

Build-to-rent housing market explodes as investors rush in

During the foreclosure crisis, investors transformed the single-family home rental market into a formally managed asset class. Now they want new homes.

Bitcoin rallies above $12,000, bringing one-week gains to 35%

Bitcoin jumped to its highest price since January 2018 on Wednesday.

Bank stocks will soon yield more than the debt of developing...

Lenders including J.P. Morgan Chase and Bank of America are widely expected to increase dividends this week.

Trump raises eye-popping $36 million in the week buildup to...

The president raised $6 million alone at a fundraiser he attended at the Trump International Hotel on Tuesday in Washington.

Airlines

FAA says Boeing needs to mitigate a 'potential risk' in 737 Max before grounding order can be lifted

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Key Points
  • The issue was discovered during a simulator test last week, Reuters reported.
  • Shares of the aerospace company dropped more than 1% following the news, but closed the day up.
American Airlines Group Inc. Boeing Co. 737 Max planes sit parked outside of a maintenance hangar at Tulsa International Airport (TUL) in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday that is has found an issue with the Boeing 737 Max that the manufacturer must address before it lifts the national grounding order.

"The FAA is following a thorough process, not a prescribed timeline, for returning the Boeing 737 Max to passenger service. The FAA will lift the aircraft's prohibition order when we deem it is safe to do so," the agency said in a statement. "The FAA's process is designed to discover and highlight potential risks. The FAA recently found a potential risk that Boeing must mitigate."

The issue was discovered during a simulator test last week, Reuters reported. The 737 Max has been grounded since March after two deadly crashes involving the plane. Regulators around the world have pointed to a software issue as a potential cause of the accidents.

Shares of the aerospace company dropped more than 1% following the news, but closed the day up.

"The safety of our airplanes is Boeing's highest priority. We are working closely with the FAA to safely return the Max to service," a company spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC. 

Reuters contributed to this report.

Airlines

Woman stranded alone on Toronto tarmac after falling asleep on Air Canada plane

Elijah Shama
Key Points
  • A passenger is left on an Air Canada plane after falling asleep.
  • Air Canada says the airline is "still reviewing this matter so we have no additional details to share, but we have followed up with the customer and remain in contact with her."
  • The passenger tells CTV the incident has affected her work and that she now struggles to sleep.