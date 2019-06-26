G-20 summit draft communique reportedly calls for promotion of free trade

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

A complete guide to the Trump-Xi meeting this week

Stocks should rally if the U.S. and China agree to new negotiations and a ceasefire in the trade war, but the economic impact of tariffs will continue.

Market Insiderread more

Mueller agrees to publicly testify before House committees on...

Democrats want Mueller's testimony on his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and Trump's efforts to influence it.

Politicsread more

Major companies trying to warn Washington about more tariffs

More than 300 companies are talking to government officials in Washington about how detrimental the trade war is.

Marketsread more

Jerome Powell warns against policy bending to 'short-term...

Powell stresses the central bank's independence in a speech that comes amid continuous pressure from the White House to cut interest rates.

The Fedread more

The trade war is weighing on Chinese home buying in the US

The trade war between Beijing and Washington appears to have depressed Chinese property purchases in the United States. China's own actions may also be playing a role.

Real Estateread more

Asia stocks slip as Fed's Powell tempers rate cut expectations

Markets in Asia fell on Wednesday morning after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tempered expectations for a potential interest rate cut.

Asia Marketsread more

Melania Trump aide Stephanie Grisham picked as next White House...

In a text message, Grisham confirmed to CNBC that she will still be working for the first lady even as she takes on her new roles.

Politicsread more

Acting Trump border chief resigns amid furor over treatment of...

Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders is resigning amid the furor over the Trump administration's treatment of migrant children.

Politicsread more

NBC to remove 'The Office' from Netflix and put it on its new...

NBC is taking the office back from Netflix as it seeks to bolster its own streaming service launching in 2020.

Technologyread more

Wayfair employees protest apparent sale of children's beds to...

Wayfair employees plan to walk out tomorrow, after no action was taken in response to their opposition to the company supplying border detention camps with beds for children.

Retailread more

Micron pops on earnings and revenue beat

Micron beat analyst estimates on earnings and revenue for its fiscal third quarter of 2019.

Technologyread more

Omarosa sued for failing to file disclosure after Trump White...

Omarosa Manigault Newman, who had been a senior advisor to President Donald Trump before her firing, was sued for allegedly failing to file required financial disclosures.

Politicsread more
World Economy

G-20 summit draft communique reportedly calls for promotion of free trade

Key Points
  • Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies will likely call for the "promotion of free trade" as a means to achieve strong global growth when they meet for a summit this week, Japan's Asahi newspaper reports.
  • The bitter U.S.-China trade war has hurt business sentiment and jolted financial markets, casting a shadow over the two-day G-20 summit to be held this week in Japan.
  • Under pressure from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the G-20 removed a phrase calling for the need to resist protectionism from its communique at last year's summit in Buenos Aires.
President Donald Trump during a session of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, 8 July 2017.
Bernd von Jutrczenka | dpa | picture alliance | Getty Images

Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies will likely call for the "promotion of free trade" as a means to achieve strong global growth when they meet for a summit this week, Japan's Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday.

In a draft communique, the G-20 nations also stressed the importance of creating a positive cycle where the benefits of solid growth are distributed broadly across economies, the Asahi said.

The bitter U.S.-China trade war has hurt business sentiment and jolted financial markets, casting a shadow over the two-day G-20 summit to be held in Osaka, western Japan, from Friday.

Under pressure from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the G-20 removed a phrase calling for the need to resist protectionism from its communique at last year's summit in Buenos Aires.

A communique signed off by the G-20 finance leaders at their meeting earlier this month also does not include the language denouncing protectionism.

But some European countries are demanding that upcoming summit's communique include language warning against the spread of protectionist policies, the Asahi said.

Japan, which chairs this year's G-20 meetings, is seeking to find a compromise and the current draft communique has a phrase endorsing the promotion of free trade, the paper said.

Markets are focusing on whether Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could lay the path toward resolving the trade tension when they are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.